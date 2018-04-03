Thai Holy Basil Chicken

Directions

1. Place chicken on a plate and sprinkle with cornstarch.

2. Warm oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add chicken, peppers, zucchini, onion, and chili if using. Cook 4 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until vegetables soften and chicken starts to brown.

3. Add tea, soy sauce, fish sauce, and stevia or honey. Cook uncovered 4 to 5 minutes, until chicken is cooked through and a thick sauce forms.

4. Sprinkle with basil and mint.