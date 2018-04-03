Healthy Recipes
Thai Holy Basil Chicken
Its wide range of active compounds, such as eugenol and ursolic acid, makes this a power plant that’s also easy to enjoy.
Also called tulsi, this potent herb has a variety of offerings for preventive care. Like other types of basil, it’s in the mint family, so it has a basil flavor with a hint of mint. It’s usually found in tea form in specialty groceries. Crowned the “Queen of Herb” in ancient Indian medicine, holy basil is known for its use in improving liver and kidney health as well as a detox herb for the brain and heart.
Thai Holy Basil Chicken Servings: 4
You'll need
- 3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 1 lb), cubed
- 1 tbsp organic cornstarch
- 3 tbsp sesame or coconut oil
- 1 red or orange bell pepper, seeded and chopped
- 1 zucchini, diced
- 1 red or yellow onion, chopped
- 1 small Thai chili, minced (optional)
- 1 strongly brewed cup holy basil tea
- 2 tbsp reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 1 tbsp fish sauce
- ½ tsp stevia or 1 tbsp honey
- ½ cup thinly sliced fresh Thai or Italian basil leaves
- ¼ cup fresh mint leaves
Directions
1. Place chicken on a plate and sprinkle with cornstarch.
2. Warm oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add chicken, peppers, zucchini, onion, and chili if using. Cook 4 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until vegetables soften and chicken starts to brown.
3. Add tea, soy sauce, fish sauce, and stevia or honey. Cook uncovered 4 to 5 minutes, until chicken is cooked through and a thick sauce forms.
4. Sprinkle with basil and mint.