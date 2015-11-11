6 Top Fat-Burning Plant Foods

Vegetarians have an advantage over meat-eaters in terms of weight loss because plant-based staples are packed with fiber. Meanwhile, animal-based foods have zero fiber.

Dairy products and eggs don’t contain fiber either, so vegans are a step ahead of vegetarians in losing weight. Why should you care about fiber? In addition to adding little-to-no calories, fiber keeps the digestive tract healthy, controls the appetite, and promotes regular bowel movements.

Not only does a high-fiber diet enhance weight control and improve gastrointestinal function, it’s also been linked to the prevention and treatment of chronic heart disease, reduced blood pressure, reduced risk of cancer, and blood glucose control. “Plant-based diets are low in energy density and high in complex carbohydrates, fiber, and water, which may increase satiety and resting energy expenditure,” according to the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

So let’s take a closer look at six plant foods that not only support weight loss, but actually promote fat burning in your body.