7 Fruits and Vegetables to Pile on Your Winter Plate This December

They get a bad rap because of how they’re usually cooked (steamed), so give this high-fiber vegetable a chance by roasting them, which brings out their warm, nutty flavor. Brussels sprouts are antioxidant-rich and can offer an added muscle boost; one cup of Brussels sprouts packs four grams of protein.
2 of 7
istetiana / Getty
2. Beets
Are you looking for more of a muscle pump? Beets are nitrate-rich, enhancing vasodilation, which ultimately pumps more blood and oxygen to your working muscles. This means you’ll be able to withstand a harder and longer workout. The greater blood flow will also feed your hard-trained muscles with more nutrients. Talk about muscle growth.
3 of 7
GMVozd / Getty
3. Winter Squash
Shred winter squash and turn it into spaghetti squash for a meal. Just one cooked cup of it will feed the body with potassium, magnesium, vitamin C, and fiber—fueling your body with the needed nutrients to prevent muscle cramps while boosting immune levels.
4 of 7
Caiaimage/Adam Gault / Getty
4. Leeks
If you’re not a fan of onions, give leeks a chance. Like garlic, leeks contain allicin, a sulfur-containing compound that has anti-bacterial, anti-viral, and anti-fungal properties. During the colder days, gyms are filled with germs, so give your immune a boost by adding leeks to soup.
5 of 7
MmeEmil / Getty
5. Clementines
Entering cold and flu season, a clementine will become your favorite lifting partner. One clementine provides 60 percent of the daily recommended dose of vitamin C—helping ward off gym germs. Consider consuming a clementine as a post-workout snack to replenish muscle glycogen stores.
6 of 7
Westend61 / Getty
6. Kiwis
Many people think that kiwi is a summer fruit, but it’s at its peak in December. The sweet and tangy fruit is a good source of fiber and is loaded with antioxidants. You can eat it as it is or add it to a protein shake.
7 of 7
fcafotodigital / Getty
7. Celery
Give this forgotten vegetable another chance. This fibrous stalk can reduce inflammation and clear up skin conditions due to its antioxidant profile. Note: juicing the crunchy, green stalk will remove fiber and most of its vitamins and minerals, so eat it whole.