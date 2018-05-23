7 Foods That Improve Focus and Cognition

2. Eggs

Whereas people used to fear eggs for their cholesterol content, eggs are now recognized as a healthy part of any diet. Eggs are a good source of protein, they’re easy to eat, and they have an important nutrient: choline. “Consuming choline helps to create a brain chemical called acetylcholine, which is important for many brain and nervous system functions,” says Smith. Nearly 90% of Americans don’t eat the recommended 550 milligrams of choline per day, according to recent research, but one egg offers about 20% of the daily recommended intake.

Eggs are good sources of B vitamins (B6 and B12), both of which work collectively towards healthy brain function, adds Mascha Davis, M.P.H., R.D.N., owner of Nomadista Nutrition and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Adding eggs to your diet isn’t difficult; you can go with the classic scramble or hard-boil them and eat as a snack. For something a little different, fry an egg in heart-healthy olive oil and add it to a sandwich.