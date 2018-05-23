shapecharge / Getty
Meal Plans
7 Foods That Improve Focus and Cognition
Build a smarter diet—and get more of the nutrients you need—by incorporating these brain-enhancing foods into your diet.
Any marathon runner, CrossFit devotee, or Spartan Racer can tell you that your mental game is just as important as your physical strength and your diet. Fortunately, you can plan out your nutrition to keep your mind sharp, improve your focus, and build muscle. Research has shown that these seven foods have mental benefits, particularly helping with help with cognition. Incorporating them into your training diet can keep your mind focused when your muscles start to fail. Plus, they taste good, have plenty of nutritional benefits, and are easy to incorporate into your everyday routine.
1 of 7
Alle12 / Getty
2 of 7
Brian Macdonald / Getty
3 of 7
4 of 7
Westend61 / Getty
5 of 7
Westend61 / Getty
6 of 7
Danielle Wood / Getty
7 of 7
Esemelwe / Getty