Top 3 Supplements for Guys on a Budget

There's thousands of supplements out there, and most of us don't have enough money to buy all of them. We asked 2017 Arnold Classic physique champion Ryan Terry for his three favorite supplements for those who just want the essentials.
1. Branched-Chain Amino Acids
"BCAAs are great," says Terry. "They promote protein synthesis and help muscle recovery. I consume BCAAs 30 minutes before training. I also like to sip on them during workouts."
2. Whey Protein
"Since it's a fast absorbing protein source, I take whey protein first thing in the morning—when my muscle tissue is in need of nutrients—and right after my workout."
3. Creatine
"It's a great supplement to boost your strength and muscular endurance. Beware, though, that it can cause some water retention in your muscles."