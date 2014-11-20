7 Facts You Should Know About Your Supplements

When it comes to making continual progress with your physique, you must first focus on creating an effective workout program that is geared specifically towards your personal needs and goals. Next in line is turning your attention toward fueling your body with the proper nutrients on a daily basis so that your intense training sessions are supported by top quality proteins, carbs, and fats for recovery and growth.

Once these two elements are firmly in place, it's time to set up a meticulous supplement protocol that will round out your program and provide the final edge that takes you from adequate to extraordinary. However, just as important as the specific products you utilize is how and when you take them! And with that in mind, let's take a quick look at the why and when of some of the most effective supplements we have at our disposal.