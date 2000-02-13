2 Combat Protein Powder

Get in. Work hard. Then recover with this powder that packs 25 grams of protein from five sources to fuel muscles and performance for hours. Combat Protein Powder is precision-engineered as a blend of whey protein concentrates, hydrolysates and isolates, egg albumin, and micellar casein. The varying rates of digestion and absorption in this variety of proteins results in greater muscle building, recovery and performance.