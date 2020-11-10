We’ve weathered more in this past year than any of us bargained for, and proved ourselves more resilient in our quest for an elite physique. For the faithful, the bulking gods are finally shining down upon us, announcing the arrival of the growing season. Although your routine this year might not look the same as it has in the past, you persevered and found new ways to challenge your body, sometimes on a diet that looked even more creative than your workouts.

The customer re-purchase numbers are in, the feedback has been reviewed, and the votes have been tallied. And with that, we are excited to bring you The Top 10 Bulking Supplements for 2021.

Perhaps the greatest change to this year’s lineup is the appearance of some “milder” bulking agents that tend to work better when paired with another, like BSL’s Chosen 1 and Brutal 4ce. Don’t count out the hard, vascular look just yet, though, since Helladrol still claimed a position in the top 5 with a formula that includes an estrogen blocker.

And just like that, with the year that simultaneously went on forever and flew by, bulking season is upon us. The top of the market has risen to the Top Bulking Supplements for 2021, to grant those who wish to work their reward of mass gains.