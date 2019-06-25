Workout Routines

The Pullup-Pushup Workout Routine That Can Be Done Anywhere

The two exercises you need for a powerful upper body.

Army bases, city parks, church gyms, and state prisons are full of guys with wide shoulders, thick backs, and big chests and arms. And if you asked them what they do to achieve this look, you’d always hear the same answer: pullups and pushups. These simple, timeless exercises work the entire upper body and can be performed virtually anywhere.

We’ll show you how to take full advantage of these moves, along with some of the most effective variations, to build your back, arms, chest, and shoulders—no weights (or jail time) required. 

How it works

When you do a pullup, you engage your lats, mid-back, rear delts, biceps, forearms, and core. Pushups train your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core. So between these two movements, you’ve got the whole upper body covered.

Another benefit of body-weight training is that it’s low-impact. As a result, you can train more frequently than if you were using heavy weights, and the more often you work out, the greater your potential to build muscle

The only caveat of high-frequency training is the risk of overuse injuries, but you can avoid those by changing up your exercises so you don’t recruit the same muscles the same way every time. That’s why each of the workouts pairs up a different variation of the pullup and pushup.

Directions

Perform each workout once a week, resting a day between sessions. Perform the exercises marked “A” and “B” in alternating fashion: You’ll do one set of A, rest 1–2 minutes, then one set of B. Rest and repeat until all sets are complete.

On days between workouts, you can perform lower-body training. Or squeeze some leg training in after the pullups and pushups on up to three of the workouts we’ve provided. Do not do any additional upper-body training.

The pullup-pushup workout routine Push and Pull: Day 1

Exercise 1A.

Feet-Elevated Pushup You'll need: Bench How to
exercise image placeholder
5 sets
As many as possible reps
60-120 sec. rest

Exercise 1B.

Chinup You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Chinup thumbnail
5 sets
As many as possible reps
60-120 sec. rest

The pullup-pushup workout routine Push and Pull: Day 2

Exercise 1A.

Neutral-Grip Chinup You'll need: V-Handle Attachment How to
Neutral-Grip Chinup thumbnail
4 sets
4 reps
60-120 sec. rest

Exercise 2.

Close-Grip Pushup You'll need: Medicine Ball How to
Close-Grip Pushup thumbnail
4 sets
20-25 reps
60-120 sec. rest

The pullup-pushup workout routine Push and Pull: Day 3

Exercise 1A.

Pushup How to
Pushup thumbnail
3 sets
Count down from 6 reps
60-120 sec. rest
Perform six pushups, then lower your body into the bottom position so your chest is just above the floor. Hold for six seconds, then perform five more pushups followed by a five-second hold in the bottom position. Continue counting down.

Exercise 1B.

Chinup You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Chinup thumbnail
3 sets
As many as possible reps
60-120 sec. rest
Aim to touch your lower chest to the bar.

The pullup-pushup workout routine Push and Pull: Day 4

Exercise 1A.

Pullup You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Exercise: How to do an Eccentric Pullup thumbnail
6 sets
5 reps
60-120 sec. rest

Exercise 1B.

Single-leg Pushup You'll need: No Equipment How to
Exercise: How to Do a One-Leg Pushup thumbnail
6 sets
10 (per leg) reps
60-120 sec. rest
