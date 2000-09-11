The 30 Best Abs Exercises of All Time

For most guys, targeting specific muscles for development is a fairly straightforward process. Want bigger biceps? Pick up some dumbbells. Want a stronger chest? Start with flyes and presses.

But abs? Abs are a different story. Too many guys sweat through hundreds of boring, awkward crunches on the dirty gym floor only to look down and see...no progress.

So, first off, let's acknowledge a hard truth: Not all abs are created equal. While some dudes seem to get their abs to pop without a single situp, most guys need to work their belly to exhaustion before they can carve out a six-pack.

Regardless of where you fit on that spectrum, effectively training the core comes down to the three planes of motion: frontal, sagittal, and transerve. Hitting all three with different exercises in a circuit keeps your workout intensity high, maximizes your progress toward sculpted abs, and can even lead to greater fat loss.

Ready to get ripped? Let these 30 abs exercises be the only guide you'll ever need.