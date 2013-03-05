In the past, whenever we’ve asked our high-level trainers for ab workouts and how to get six pack abs quickly and safely. In all our questioning and searching for the perfect ab exercise there’s just one exercise that seems to always find its way into every program: hanging leg raises.

On the whole, our experts agree that no workout regimen is complete without lower ab exercises and hip flexor work, and hanging leg raises are the best way to get both jobs done in one shot. Talk about an efficient compound movement!

But, what happens, when you don’t have anything to hang from? With more people moving to urban areas it can difficult to find space for a hangup bar that can support your weight without damaging your door frames. The solution: lying leg raisies.

You can lie down on a bench or on the floor, and perform lying leg raises. Lying leg raises are a great way to attack your lower abs and build six pack abs. Done correctly, the lying leg raise offers all the benefits of the hanging leg raise—without the need for an overhead bar. Plus there’s less strain on your hands and elbow joint, making this the perfect no stress yet effective way of building six pack abs.

Here’s how to incorporate this move into your routine.

Quick Tip: Envision your body as one muscle you’re trying to elongate and contract.

The Technique

1. Use a bench if there’s one available. Letting your legs hang off the edge will increase your range of motion

2. Place your hands under your glutes with your palms facing down. Keep your legs as straight as possible, and hold a dumbbell between your feet if you want added resistance.

3. Slowly raise your legs perpendicular to the floor. Hold the contraction at the top for a second, then slowly lower your legs to the start position.

Programming

1. Higher weight and volume equals bigger muscles. Avoid abdominal distension by using moderate weights for quality reps.

2. Vary your sets by performing timed holds or by spreading your legs into a V position at the top of each rep.

3. Increase the degree of difficulty by performing leg raises with cables or bands.

The Workout: