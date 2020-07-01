For most guys, starting from the bottom and working upward is a great strategy when training for a six pack. Because your lower abs tend to be more stubborn, in terms of developing strength and definition, than the upper portion of your abs focusing on the bottom half of your abs makes sense. Keep this in mind when you begin to develop a plan of action to develop your core and ab muscles. You’ll want to create a workout for lower abs while also making sure that your lower abs workout hits every muscle group within your abs in order to provide the balance you need.

Many people focus too much on being getting a six pack without realizing that your lower abs is much more than aesthetics. Its about strengthening your core muscles for stabilization, mobilization, and utilization of your body. Without a strong core you won’t be able to do much and any idea of being functionally fit goes out the window.

The workout for lower abs accomplishes all these concepts we’ve been talking about quite nicely. Starting with two movements that target your lower abs, followed by some oblique work, and finally a core-stabilization finisher.

Since it’s impossible to train one portion of the rectus abdominis—your six-pack muscles—apart from another, your upper abs will get plenty of work, too, in this routine. So get to it and start creating the best midsection your body allows you to get!

Workout for Lower Abs