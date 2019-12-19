The 4-Move Workout for Bigger Biceps

As a former Golden Gloves-contending boxer, owner of High Performance Gym in South Carolina, Clay Burwell, knows a thing or two about training arms. When it comes to building big biceps, you can’t really stray from doing some sort of curl, but that doesn’t mean you can’t vary your workouts with any number of curling offshoots. In this Burwell-designed routine, two bodybuilding staples (incline dumbbell curls and cable curls) are grouped with TRX curls, where you lift your bodyweight up using only your biceps.

This combination of free-weight training, the constant tension provided by cables, and a gymnastics-like strength move will provide a spark to help bring up even the most stubborn of biceps peaks. And because no good pair of arms is complete without adequate forearm and grip strength, Burwell threw in a grueling farmer’s walk with four dangling kettlebells. Expect some next-day arm soreness after this one.