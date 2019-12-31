The Skull Crusher Variation You Didn't Know Your Workout Needed

We’re not going to pretend like dragging a bench over to a cable pulley, setting the cable to low, and attaching a bar isn’t a pain—but, man, is it worth it.

Compared with a standard barbell, which is heavy at the bottom and lighter when your arms are locked out, a cable—like your wife when you forget your anniversary—causes more tension.

This means you can accumulate more muscle damage for more growth over time.

Also, lifting the weight with a reverse grip, palms facing your head, allows you to target the oft-elusive inner head of your triceps, according to Mike Hanley, owner of Hanley Strength Systems in New Jersey (hanleystrength.com).

How To Do It: