The barbell bent-over row is a certified classic. It’s one of the best barbell exercises for building a thick, muscular back and enhancing upper-body pulling power. However, as effective as it is, it’s not an excellent fit for everyone, as some lifters struggle to maintain a solid hip hinge or feel their lower back give out before their lats do in comes these 5 barbell bent-over row alternatives

Others don’t have the hip mobility or recovery bandwidth to make barbell rows happen, but fear not. Skipping the barbell bent-over row doesn’t mean you’re kicked out of the Lat club.

Here, I will explain what makes the barbell bent-over row a great back builder, what to look for in an alternative, and five exercises to build size, strength, and pulling power without fear of losing your sweet gains.

What Makes The Barbell Bent-Over Row Effective?

The barbell bent-over row is a back-day staple for a reason: it checks every box for building upper-body size and strength, and its ability to give you wings. Here’s why it’s so effective:

Total Back Development: This compound movement targets the lats, traps, rhomboids, and rear delts simultaneously, while engaging your biceps and strengthening the lower back through an isometric contraction. Few barbell exercises target as many back muscles at the same time.

You Can Go Heavy: Due to the barbell’s stability, you can move serious weight with this row, making it an excellent choice for progressive overload and long-term strength gains.

Reinforces Hip Hinge Form: The bent-over position requires strength from the lower back and hamstrings and a significant dose of core stability. It helps strengthen the same mechanics needed for deadlifts and Olympic lifts.

Strength Carryover: Getting stronger with the barbell bent-over row improves your deadlift lockout and chin-ups, due to the increased strength in your upper and lower back.

But for all the benefits, the barbell row isn’t for everyone, especially if you’re nursing a cranky lower back or struggling to maintain good form. That’s where smart alternatives come in.

What To Look For In A Good Alternative

If the barbell bent-over row is a no-go for you, don’t worry, you’re not out of options. A great alternative should still provide the back-building benefits without beating you up. Here’s what to look for:

Targets the Right Muscles: The goal remains to hit your lats, traps, rhomboids, and rear delts. If an exercise doesn’t train them, it’s out.

Mimics the Same Motion: Barbell rows involve pulling the weight at a horizontal angle. A good alternative will maintain a similar motion.

Spine-Friendly: One major issue with bent-over rows is lower back discomfort, especially when fatigue sets in. A viable alternative should reduce unnecessary stress on the spine while allowing you to train hard.

Progressive Overload: To achieve size and strength gains, you need an alternative that allows more volume as you become stronger.

Now, let’s dive into the five best alternatives to the Barbell Bent-Over Row that check all those boxes.

5 Alternatives To The Barbell Bent-Over Row

These are hand-picked by me, a true lover of the barbell bent-over row and a lifter whose lower back likes to act up when it’s least expected.

Chest-Supported Dumbbell Row

If your lower back fatigues before your lats do, the chest-supported dumbbell row is your fix. By lying face down on an incline bench, you eliminate the need to stabilize your upper and lower back, allowing laser-like focus on your upper back, lats, and rear delts. You get all the upper-back action of a barbell row without the spinal loading. Set the bench at a 30 to 45-degree incline, keeping your chest glued to the pad. Pull your elbows toward your hips and squeeze your shoulder blades at the movement’s top.

Programming Suggestions: 3–4 sets of 12-15 reps.

Seal Row

Think of the Seal Row as the stricter relative of the chest-supported row—the one that doesn’t allow you to have any fun. You lie flat on a bench with the weights below, eliminating the need for anything but your pulling prowess. It hits all the same muscles as the barbell bent-over row, without the need to stabilize your torso. Use a barbell or dumbbells and ensure your bench is positioned high enough for a full range of motion.

Programming Suggestions: 3–4 sets of 6–12 reps.

Meadows Row

The Meadows row is a landmine variation that trains the lats with a deep stretch and powerful contraction. Gripping the bar with one hand at an angle, you pull across your body, creating a line of tension that challenges your back in ways other rows can’t match. It still trains the back muscles but shifts the load laterally, sparing the lower back while stretching the lats more. Hinge at the hips with a slight twist toward the working arm, keep your core braced, and drive your elbow back toward your hip without over-rotating the torso.

Programming Suggestions: 3 sets of 10–15 reps per side, focusing on a deep stretch at the bottom and a firm squeeze at the top.

Romanian Deadlift–Bent-Over Row Combo

The RDL bent-over row combo is a two-in-one exercise that lights up your entire posterior chain. You start each rep with an RDL and then perform a bent-over row, training your lats, traps, and rhomboids. The beauty of this variation is that your lower back gets a break from the hinge position while still training the bent-over row. Lower into an RDL, maintaining a slight knee bend and keeping your back neutral. Once below the knees, pause, row the weight toward your lower ribs, lower it back down, and then stand up to complete the rep.

Programming Suggestions: 3–4 sets of 6–12 reps. Focus on smooth transitions between the RDL and the row.

Stability Unilateral Bent-Over Row

You perform the stability unilateral bent-over row by holding something secure while doing a unilateral bent-over row. You challenge your lats, rhomboids, core, and glutes while reducing lower back fatigue. It mimics the barbell row’s hinge position while training unilaterally, exposing and correcting any strength imbalances for enhanced back development. Stand sideways to a squat rack, take a firm grip, and hinge into the bent-over row position, then perform as usual.

Programming Suggestions: 3 sets of 8–15 reps per side.