16 Greatest Physiques of All Time
Some of the best bodies we've ever seen.Read article
Some of the best bodies we've ever seen.Read article
Cut these foods out from your diet—now and forever.Read article
These girls with muscles may inspire more than the muscular men out there.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
While most people are fixated with building up their chest or biceps, a strong, muscular back is fundamental to your overall strength and fitness—with the added bonus of looking pretty damn good when you take your shirt off. Do you want to get a V-tapered back so thick that it’ll even show under your shirts? In order to achieve the back of your dreams, you need to focus on compound movements using progressive overload techniques. Thankfully, all you need to accomplish that is a bench and a barbell.
While the latissimus dorsi is the largest primary muscle group of the back, there are several other secondary groups crucial for building a badass X-frame. These seven compound movements with a barbell will not only significantly develop and grow your lats, but also aide in strengthening your rhomboids, serratus, and all areas of the trapezius muscles.
1 of 7
2 of 7
3 of 7
4 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7
7 of 7