While most people are fixated with building up their chest or biceps, a strong, muscular back is fundamental to your overall strength and fitness—with the added bonus of looking pretty damn good when you take your shirt off. Do you want to get a V-tapered back so thick that it’ll even show under your shirts? In order to achieve the back of your dreams, you need to focus on compound movements using progressive overload techniques. Thankfully, all you need to accomplish that is a bench and a barbell.

While the latissimus dorsi is the largest primary muscle group of the back, there are several other secondary groups crucial for building a badass X-frame. These seven compound movements with a barbell will not only significantly develop and grow your lats, but also aide in strengthening your rhomboids, serratus, and all areas of the trapezius muscles.