One of the best pieces of muscle-building is that you must row to grow. You may have heard this before, but it bears repeating because too many lifters still focus on the mirror muscles. Training the posterior delts, upper back, and lats must be a priority when muscle and strength are your goals. And when isn’t it?
But that’s not enough because it also needs to be done right. A trap some lifers fall into with rows is too much body English. A little body English is OK, but when it’s overdone in the name of too much weight, some of the muscle-building and strength benefits disappear.
Plus, some may avoid rowing when lower back discomfort is an issue, and the solution to both problems is the seal row.
With the seal row, you lie prone on a weight bench and perform a horizontal row, which does two things.
You may be wondering why it’s called the seal row. It’s because when you go heavy, your legs flap up and down behind you like a seal. The seal row has you lying prone on a weight bench, your upper body on the bench and the leg off the bench. Then you row the barbell using your upper back, lats, and biceps.
The beauty of the seal row is that it takes the lower body and momentum out of the equation to focus on the upper body. Here are the primary muscles worked by the seal row.
3 COMMON SEAL ROW MISTAKES
To get the best out of the Seal row, avoid these common mistakes, which will take away the benefits of this exercise.
The seal row is an excellent exercise if you want to add variety to your rows or your lower back is flipping you the bird, and you still want gains. The Seal row is not a technical exercise; almost anybody can do it. The Seal row is for you if you can lie your body facedown comfortably without compensation.
Because generating momentum is difficult, lighten the weight until you nail good technique.
You can use this as your primary row variation on upper body days or as an accessory exercise on lower body days to improve upper back strength for the Big 3 or Olympic lifts. Here are a few general sets and reps suggestions for muscle and strength.
Hypertrophy Example:
Strength Example
1A. Seal Row: 4 reps
1B. Bench Bird Dog: Ten reps on each side
Although it has plenty of upside, the seal row isn’t an exercise everyone can or needs to add to their routine. Some people may be unable to perform it at your gym due to equipment issues. But that doesn’t mean you should miss out on the back-building benefits of the seal row. Three are other alternatives similar in style to the seal row, that will help build your back