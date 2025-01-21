Barbell hip thrusts are a tried and tested way to build glute strength and muscle for anyone from fitness models to elite athletes but by adding this small step you could benefit from even greater results.

Previously, M&F highlighted Dr Andrew Lock’s tip that hip thrusts should end with a straight line at the top of the lift. Now, Coach Billy Coffey, a trainer with Pinpoint Athlete in Australia has demonstrated an important step that you should consider adding to your own hip thrust sessions for explosive power and increased muscle.

In a recent Instagram post, Coffey details the added step that will build acceleration and even give football players the ability to “bump off defenders” with their newly found power. In the video, the lifter uses a soft box to support his upper-body while holding the barbell horizontally across his lower stomach. He then lowers to the ground until he can tap the weight plates on the floor. “Then bang,” encourages Coach Coffey, as the student takes the payload and raises it skyward with intensity. Now at the top of the lift, the game-changing step is to brace and hold the barbell. “That hold, that brace, that’s really important,” explains Coffey.

Benefits of the Explosive Hip Thrust with a Hold at the Top

For those who want to build glute strength and muscle, bracing at the top of the hip thrust increases the time that your muscles are under tension. While at the top of the lift, squeeze the glutes so that they are taking the load rather than it being focused on just your back. You can start with a one second pause and if doing multiple repetitions aim for around three seconds in hold. The brace position will also force the body to recruit surrounding muscles as you work on form and maintain balance.

For optimal glute gains, perform this exercise two to three times per week and aim for 3 sets of eight to 12 reps. Just be sure to pick a weight that is comfortable and work on your form before stacking on the plates to avoid injury. When driving the barbell upwards, push through the ground with your heels and lift with a fast, explosive movement before the hold at the top. “Explosive glutes mixed with an isometric brace is a high-quality technique,” says Coffey. Try it for yourself.

