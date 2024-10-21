Dr Michaela Peramaki is a natural bodybuilder and former Division I pole-vaulter, and as if her practical experience with exercise is not enough, this buff-beauty is also a highly qualified doctor of physical therapy. When it comes to making gains with our glutes, Peramaki says there’s a split squat hack to get even more out of this move.

“Regular split squats will target the lower glutes,” says Peramaki in a recent Instagram post including a video demonstration. Split squats are a particularly taxing lower body exercise that requires the individual to undertake a squat while the legs are split apart. You may also know it as a Bulgarian split squat. The move works one leg at a time, targeting the quads, hamstrings, adductors, core, and of course the gluteals.

Breakdown of Split Squat Hack for Muscular glutes

Dr Peramaki begins by holding onto a dumbbell with one hand, and grabbing the squat cage for support with the other hand,. “First, I like to hold onto something external to ensure I’m making the exercise as stable as possible,” she explains. “… when you’re holding the dumbbell on the same side of the working leg and NOT performing rotation, you will mainly work the lower glute max,” concludes the doctor.

So, here’s how to work those upper glutes too:

“When holding the weight on the opposite side AND performing rotation, you will engage your glute medius and upper glute max more because they both perform external rotation,” she explains. “Additionally, the glute medius will be engaged a bit more because holding the dumbbell on the opposite side will require your glute medius to keep your pelvis stable.”

Some followers were quick to point out that this split squat variation looks more like a lunge, and places further weight on the front leg, such as the quads. But Dr Peramaki says this is by design, and is the way to get overall glute gains. “When you are performing a split squat with rotation, you are placing your hip into internal rotation, and your external rotators (posterior fibers of glute med and upper glute max) will need to engage to come out of that position,” she says.

A number of followers agreed with her methods. “The rotation here is key, it’s amazing!” wrote one user. “I can confirm that a rotational split squat gives a massive stretch in my glutes,” shared another. “I do these with my front foot elevated and the stretch is insane.” Why not try this hack out and see how it works for you?

