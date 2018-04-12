Leg Exercises

The 30-Minute Dumbbell Workout to Build Your Hamstrings

Fine: Hamstrings are anything but glamor muscles. Build them up, though, and you’ll also improve your posture, become more resistant to injury, and increase your ability in almost every lift.

Generations of gym teachers and track coaches probably meant well when they had us put one foot over the other and touch our toes. Back then, someone thought it made sense to limber up before a run by pushing against a tree. Such stretch-and-hold moves are better than nothing, of course. But it takes more than some static stretching to loosen and strengthen your hamstrings—especially now that we spend most of our time sitting, thus shortening our hamstrings, tightening our glutes, and rendering our bodies more susceptible to injuries.

Thankfully, you can both stretch and strengthen your hamstrings at the same time—probably more effectively than any other muscle group, in fact.

How this workout works

This 30-minute dumbbell workout to build your hamstrings is designed as a circuit. We’ll work through four sets of these seven moves in a circuit fashion, resting only briefly between sets, to produce maximum results with minimal time and equipment.

Pete Williams is a NASM-certified personal trainer and the author or co-author of a number of books on performance and training.

1. Dumbbell Step-up

WHY IT WORKS: This practical, functional move is a simple but effective way to stretch your hamstrings while activating your glutes.

HOW TO DO IT: Stand holding dumbbells with one foot on a box or step, leaning slightly forward. Squeeze your glutes and stand tall, bringing your back foot to the step/box. Step back down and repeat.

PRESCRIPTION: 10 reps per side

2. Inverted Hamstring Hold

WHY IT WORKS: This move forces you to fire (activate) your glutes and stretch your hamstrings. Practicing such movements becomes habit in the gym and everyday life.

HOW TO DO IT: Balance on your right foot, keeping your midsection tight and your shoulders back and down. With both hands out to the sides, bend at the waist (not the lower back) and extend your left leg back as you fire your left glute. Your shoulder and heel should move together, forming a straight line. Fire your right hamstring to return to starting position, and then switch legs. Performing a set of 10 on each leg.

PRESCRIPTION: 10 reps per side

3. Dumbbell Squats

WHY IT WORKS: This simple but challenging weight-room standby stretches and strengthens the hamstrings.

HOW TO DO IT: Stand holding a pair of dumbbells on your shoulders with elbows pointing straight ahead. Squat until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Push through the hips to return to a standing position.

PRESCRIPTION: 10 reps

4. One-arm, One-leg Bentover Dumbbell Row

WHY IT WORKS: Bentover rows are traditionally considered back exercises, because your back is doing most of the work to lift the dumbbell. This exercise not only challenges you to work each side independently (as with a traditional one-arm row), but also work your hamstrings as you inevitably lower the dumbbell deeper. It’s also a supremely good way to build your balance—your hamstrings need to work hard to stabilize you.

HOW TO DO IT: Stand on one leg, grasping a dumbbell rack or bench in front of you with one hand. Drop your chest and lift the leg opposite your free hand to create a “T” with your body. Grab a dumbbell with your free hand, pull it to the side of your waist and then lower it. Do 10 reps on one side and then repeat with the opposite arm and leg.

PRESCRIPTION: 10 reps per side

5. Dumbbell Romanian Deadlift

HOW TO DO IT: Start with a light set of dumbbells. Form is especially key to getting full benefit from the RDL; don’t think of the exercise as bending forward but rather as sitting back with your torso moving forward instead of staying upright.

WHY IT WORKS: Perhaps the most recognizable hamstring move, and for good reason; it’s effective in building the proper activation patterns in your hamstrings and glutes while also strengthening your back.

PRESCRIPTION: 10 reps

6. Dumbbell Lateral Lunges

WHY IT WORKS: Lateral movement is important to the motions of everyday life, but too often we ignore it in the gym. The lateral lunge hits the hamstrings, along with the glutes and quads.

HOW TO DO IT: Stand holding a dumbbell in each hand at your sides. Step out to the right, keeping toes pointed straight ahead and feet flat. Squat down with your right leg, keeping your left leg straight. Squat as low as possible, keeping the left leg straight. Hold the bottom position for two seconds. Return to the starting position and repeat for set of 10. Switch sides.

PRESCRIPTION: 10 reps per side

7. Two-arm, One-leg Romanian Deadlift

WHY IT WORKS: There are few better “pure hamstring” exercises than traditional RDLs—and by adding instability.

HOW TO DO IT: Stand on one foot holding dumbbells in each hand. Bend forward from the waist, lowering the weights as your non-supporting leg lifts behind you. Squeeze your glutes and contract your hamstrings to return to the starting position. Complete the reps on one side before switching sides.

PRESCRIPTION: 10 reps per side

8. Rear-foot-elevated Split Squat

WHY IT WORKS: This squat variation requires a deep hamstring stretch to do properly while also working the glutes and quads.

HOW TO DO IT: Holding dumbbells at your sides, place your back foot on a bench and step out into a split stance. Lower the hips by squatting back and down. Without letting your back knee touch the ground, push off your front leg to return to starting position. Complete a set on one side before switching sides.

PRESCRIPTION: 10 reps per side

