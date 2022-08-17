28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
Back squats may the king of all leg exercises, but front squats and deadlifts are certainly legday royalty as well. To improve your front and back squat you need to do it more and intelligently program squat accessory exercises to strengthen all parts of the movement and improve technique. Squatting hard and heavy is great but sometimes it is better to train smarter and not harder.
This is where accessory exercises are your best friend. Trained before or after your barbell squats, these five exercises strengthen strengths and strength weaknesses for stronger and better-performed squat. Here, five expert trainers share with you their favorite squat accessory exercises to help you bust through your squat plateaus and to build the quads of gods.