Paused Squats

Andrew Heming, MS, CSCS, college strength and conditioning coach who specializes in putting on slabs of muscle on skinny guys and athletes

Why I like it: Unless you are an advanced lifter, your stalled squat is not due to a weak muscle that “needs” to be brought up by a fancy exercise you saw on Instagram. The main issues that hold most people back with their squats are technique and stability. Paused squats are a simple, effective way to improve your technique AND build stability where you need it most.

How it helps: It improves technique. While you may be able to bounce in and out of the bottom of a squat with sub-par technique, holding a pause with a respectable weight forces you into a proper squat position.

Form tips: The pause becomes your form coach and forces you into the correct position. Focus on staying tight and keeping the barbell over your midfoot. Perform the pause in your weakest position. For most people, this will be the bottom, but you could pause anywhere on the way up if that is where your weakest point of the lift is.

Programming suggestions: Remember the pause will add extra time to your lift. In addition, the front squat can be trickier with lower reps as your postural muscles start to fatigue. Try three to six reps per set if using the front squat. You may go a little higher (e.g., six to eight) if using the back squat. Do three to five sets using a two to five-second pause in the bottom position, starting with 20% of your squat 1RM for both the front and back squat.