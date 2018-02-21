Pekic / Getty

5 CrossFit Workouts to Burn Away Belly Fat

Turn up the intensity to torch that hard-to-lose fat from your midsection.

Spenser Mestel thumbnail by
Pekic / Getty
Carrying around extra weight may make the winters warmer, but it doesn't make box jumps or pullups any easier.

The following workouts keep the intensity high to burn fat.

But remember, only so much work can be done in the gym. "You can't outwork a bad diet,” say Austin Malleolo and Denise Thomas, both trainers at Reebok CrossFit One and members of the CrossFit HQ Seminar Staff. Need a guide to eating for weight loss? Check out our 28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan

1 of 5
1 of 5
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
1. Swoll Castle

First: Back squat (5 sets x 5 reps x 2 min. rest)
Then: For total distance, do 8 rounds of

  • 0:20 Assault Bike
  • 0:10 Rest

This workout comes from Sam Orme, a former CrossFit Games competitor and the owner of CrossFit Virtuosity in Brooklyn. She recommends adding the high-intensity finisher to your strength component in order to boost your metabolism. Be prepared: Your legs will feel like jelly.

2 of 5
Vasily Pindyurin / Getty
2. Carnival de Tabata

For 20 minutes, you’ll do a Tabata-style workout (20 seconds of work, 10 seconds of rest). Each four minutes, you’ll do a different movement. The suggested order:

  1. Core movement (sit-ups, V-ups, etc.)
  2. Aerobic movement (Assault bike, double-unders, etc.)
  3. Upper-body movement (pushups, pullups, etc.)
  4. Aerobic movement (rowing, box jumps, etc.)
  5. Lower-body movement (air squats, lunges, etc.)

It's dealer's choice in this 20-minute workout, from CrossFit Games competitor Elijah Muhammad. Feel free to use one of the suggestions above or choose your own movements. The important thing is to keep working. 

3 of 5
Hero Images / Getty
3. Anti-Gravity

Every minute on the minute (EMOM), for 21 minutes, do the following three-minute circuit (seven circuits total):

  • Minute 1: 15-20 Wall-ball Shots with 20-lb ball (14lbs for women) to a 10-foot target (9 feet for women)
  • Minute 2: 1-3 Rope Climbs
  • Minute 3: 5-10 Burpee Box Jumps at 24 inches (20 inches for women)

Six-time CrossFit Games competitor Scott Panchik suggests this workout. “The goal is to choose a number of repetitions that takes about 30 seconds to complete and leaves you with 30 seconds of rest to start,” he says. “As you get tired, the working time could increase. If the rest starts to get below 15 seconds, lower your number of repetitions.”

4 of 5
Klaus Vedfelt / Getty
4. Ring Your Bell

As fast as possible, do five rounds of:

  • 15 Kettlebell Swings at 54 lbs (35 lbs for women)
  • 15 Kettlebell Goblet Squats
  • 15 Over-the-Kettlebell Burpees

Maddie Berky, a Level 2 CrossFit trainer at CrossFit Verve in Denver, suggests this workout. "If you look at this and think, ‘meh,’ that is your indication to be afraid,” she says. “The kettlebell weight should be light enough that you don’t have to stop —ever—so you should be living right there in your pain cave. Lighten the weight and/or cut down the reps of burpees if you start to slow down. Speed, not load, is the goal." 

5 of 5
Peathegee Inc / Getty
5. Movin' Like Kara

Do six rounds of the following EMOM circuit (30 minutes total):

This is a modified version of what Kara Saunders (née Webb), a repeat top-10 finisher at the CrossFit Games (and the 2017 silver medalist), does to cool down. There are two main goals: To keep moving, and to increase your mobility, especially on the animal walks. Think more about moving cleanly, rather than just going as quickly as possible. 

