5 CrossFit Workouts to Burn Away Belly Fat

Carrying around extra weight may make the winters warmer, but it doesn't make box jumps or pullups any easier.

The following workouts keep the intensity high to burn fat.

But remember, only so much work can be done in the gym. "You can't outwork a bad diet,” say Austin Malleolo and Denise Thomas, both trainers at Reebok CrossFit One and members of the CrossFit HQ Seminar Staff. Need a guide to eating for weight loss? Check out our 28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan