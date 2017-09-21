5 CrossFit Workouts for Hardcore Lifters

Most lifters would never admit it, but a lot of them like to imagine that they’d be into CrossFit. There’s a certain appeal in the chalk, the shouting, and the permanent shirtlessness.

The only challenge? There's just so much running. And rowing. And jumping. But even if your idea of a workout is loading a barbell with as many plates as possible, don't worry. We've asked a few CrossFit experts for their heaviest, most hardcore workouts of the day. Creatine not included.