5 Ways to Do Medicine Ball Slams

There’s more than one way to slam a medicine ball. Try these trainer-approved moves for a killer workout.

From tried-and-true barbells and kettlebells, to battle ropes and steel clubs, there’s no shortage of equipment at your disposal in the gym. But the humble medicine ball is the hurried man’s unsung workhorse, allowing you to target multiple muscle groups and train your conditioning in the process. 

“I love medicine balls and probably have more in my gym than anyone else,” says Michael Piercy, M.S., C.S.C.S., and owner of the LAB Performance & Sports Science in Fairfield, NJ. “They’re versatile, great for working power, and can be used to work the whole body. They’re also one of the few tools where you can load up the implement and have it leave your body,” he adds, noting that other power equipment like sleds require you to control the implement throughout the entire movement.

According to Piercy, slams also allow for all-out maximum power, and the movements translate well to sports and daily life because they mirror functional athletic moves like throws and pushes. In addition to firing up your muscles, they’re great for metabolic work and yield that coveted bang-for-your-buck efficiency—perfect if you’re pressed for time. “If you're doing repeated slams, you can really get your heart rate up,” he says. 

How to Do It Right

Before you slam anything, you’ve got to ensure your body is in the proper position to execute this powerful move. For a standard overhead slam, Piercy says to load like you’re about to jump onto a box, with your knees bent and your hips hinged.

“You’re looking to engage the whole posterior chain—the glutes, quads, hamstrings, triceps, and lats.”

Accelerate your arms down hard like you’re trying to slam the ball through the floor. It should land directly in front of you.

BENTOVER ROW WITH PUSH SLAM

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart in a bentover row position, holding a medicine ball with both hands and your arms fully extended. Row the ball to your stomach, squeezing your back muscles at the top of the movement. Then, explosively extend your arms and slam the ball straight down into the floor.

Sets x Reps: 3 x 15

KNEELING MED BALL SLAM

Kneel down on the floor in front of a medicine ball. Keep your torso tall and grab the medicine ball with both hands. Arch your back slightly, drive your hips forward, ad extend your arms to lift the ball overhead. Then drive your hips back, hinge forward, and slam the ball directly in front of you. 

Sets x Reps: 3 x 15

ROTATIONAL MED BALL SLAM

Stand tall, holding a medicine ball in both hands to the left side of your hips. Swing the ball right, bringing the ball up and around your head, pivoting on your right foot as you slam the ball to the left side of your body. Catch the ball on the bounce and repeat on the right side.

Sets x Reps: 3 x 8 each side

RUSSIAN TWIST TO SLAM

Sit on your butt with your back off of the floor and feet suspended about an inch. Hold a medicine ball in both hands. Twist your torso to your right and slam the ball hard into the floor, still holding onto the ball, and then quickly slam it to your left side. Repeat this back-and-forth motion for the prescribed number of reps. 

Sets x Reps: 3 x 8 each side

SQUAT TO SLAM

Hold a medicine ball under your chin and squat down. As you come up, extend through your toes and hips to bring the ball overhead and then to slam it straight down in front of you. 

Sets x Reps: 3 x 12

