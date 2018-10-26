The Battle-Rope Finisher for Muscular Endurance

WHEN TO DO IT

Give this battle rope finisher a go at the end of your weight training to prevent fatigue beforehand.

WHY DO IT

For one, you’ll be a hell of a lot more conditioned—in terms of general cardio and in your arms and shoulders—by working with battle ropes. Also, the series of unique moves listed below will tax both your upper and lower body in a variety of ways.

GET IT DONE

Perform the first exercise in the sequence for 15 seconds, then rest 15 seconds before starting the next one. Repeat this process for every move.

THE BATTLE-ROPE FINISHER

Complete five rounds of the following moves.

Dirty Bird

With a rope in each hand, perform pulsing quarter-squats while doing lateral slams with the ropes.

Reverse Lunge With Small Waves

Start this movement by creating small waves in the ropes. (Think about “air drumming.”) Then begin reverse lunging, alternating legs each time. (pictured above)

Reverse Slam

Pull both ropes violently from the ground as if you were tossing a ball overhead.

Side-to-Side Slam