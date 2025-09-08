Kane Brown is readying for the European and U.K. legs of his epic “The High Road Tour” with a renewed passion for working out, and as this back and shoulder session illustrates, the ‘Heaven’ hitmaker will be raising the roof for his fans, thanks to strong showings like this plan, shared by the singer himself.

The top-selling country music songwriter and vocalist tells M&F that he builds his solid back and shoulders in order to keep strength and stamina levels up for the stage while perfecting his posture for performing. You don’t have to be a country music superstar to try it, just a desire to dig deep and stand tall.

Kane Brown’s ‘The High Road’ Back and Shoulder Workout

Warmup

Incline Treadmill — 25 minutes at 12 degrees

The Workout (3-4 sets of 12-15 reps for each exercise)

Seated Single Arm Cable Rows

Lat Pulldowns (pronated grip)

Lat Pulldowns (supinated grip)

Cable Lat Pullovers

Single Arm Dumbbell Rows

Cable Upright Row

Seated Cable Low Row

The Finisher

Core Work

Kane Brown’s Workout Breakdown

Brown begins by warming up his body either walking or running on a treadmill set with a 12-degree incline. This offers more than double the fat burning power than a flat surface.

He then starts the main portion of his back and shoulder workout with seated single arm cable rows. “I like to concentrate on the muscle that you are working,” explained Brown in a recent interview with M&F, noting how he likes to feel the contraction and full stretch with every rep. “Lighter weights, higher reps,” is the strategy, he says, in order to build his stamina for the stage.

To that end, the ‘Miles On It’ singer goes the distance with 4 to 5 sets of 12 to 15 reps but keeps the weight heavy enough to feel the burn. Single arm cable rows are a unilateral exercise that work each side of the body independently, taxing the lats, rhomboids, shoulder, and neck. It’s a great movement for perfecting your posture because it addresses any imbalances.

Next, Brown moves on to lat pulldowns, utilizing both a pronated (overhand) grip, and a supinated (underhand) grip. This is a stellar idea because you’ll really hammer the lats, but will also make sure to exhaust a wider range of muscles than you would with just one style of grip. The pronated grip will utilize more of the shoulders than the supinated grip because the underhand variation bears more of the load on the biceps. By performing both moves, you will get a thorough back, arm, and shoulder workout on one exercise station.

Moving on to cable lat pullovers, Brown is really spreading his wings. Once again, the primary muscle to take the most pounding is the latissimus dorsi, but your entire triceps will also come into play. The pecs, shoulders, and upper back will be taxed here, making it another great value exercise.

Next, Brown takes to the bench for single arm dumbbell rows, leaving his lats nowhere to hide once again. By targeting his lats so consistently during this workout, the singer is building the much-coveted V-shape, while making his waist appear narrower. Dumbbell rows also double down on his arms, shoulders, and neck, for further upper body mass.

For the final exercise in his main workout, Brown crushes the cable upright row, ensuring that he’ll raise the roof of future concert arenas with an exercise that strengthens the shoulders while also increasing his mobility. Brown’s arms will get buffer, too, as the triceps help take some of the weight from the cable.

As with all the exercises in this workout, the singer explains that he aims for a slow and controlled motion, feeling each contraction and stretching at the end of every movement. As for the finisher, the popular star with the popping six-pack works further to exhaust his core with a combination planks, sit-ups, leg raises, bicycle crunches, and Russian twists.

Why not put some Kane Brown on your workout playlist and replicate this session for yourself? Now that’s country strong!

To follow Kane Brown on Instagram, click here.