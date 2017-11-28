Workout Routines

The No-cardio, Fat-burning Workout

The same equipment you use to pack on size can also be extremely effective at melting body fat.

Weighted Bench Dip
Most of us gym rats don't need to be talked into hitting the gym. If anything, you need to talk us out of hitting the gym. However, that’s not the case for most gym rats when it comes to doing cardio. No matter what type—high-intensity interval training, steady-state, or anything in between—when it comes to hopping on a hamster wheel, we cringe and search for an excuse to bail.

Unfortunately, cardio activities shouldn’t be viewed as optional—even when you’re looking to pack on size instead of lean out. It’s common to use the fact that we wear bulky clothing during the fall and winter as an excuse, but here are the facts: Cardio keeps your heart strong, can rev up your metabolism, and, as noted in a 2012 issue of the Journal of Applied Physiology, is equally if not slightly more effective than resistance training for fat loss.

Of course, that still might not be enough to sway you. So instead of trying to conjure up more reasons as to why cardio should be weaved into your training, we’ll simply offer an out: a fast-paced, properly packaged resistance-training routine that you can hammer out multiple times per week to help get you jacked and keep you looking defined. Using circuits, supersets, and a little testicular fortitude, rip through this for two months and you might never need to run on a damn treadmill again.

EXERCISE EFFICIENCY

When utilizing weight training to stimulate fat loss, the compound lifts will give you the most bang for your buck, which means the foundation of your routine should center on movements like presses, rows, deadlifts, and squats. These types of exercises will most effectively boost the heart rate, burn off calories, increase natural growth hormone production (GH is a powerful fat-burning hormone), and enhance the metabolic rate.

REP-RANGE REGULATION

Since the primary goal is to keep body-fat levels in check (while keeping lean tissue intact), you want to keep repetitions in the medium to medium-high range throughout each workout. This translates to about 10 to 12 reps per set for upper-body exercises and 12 to 20 for the lower half. These higher rep ranges will force more calories to be burned, stimulate lactic acid production (which also increases GH release), and greatly ignite your metabolism, while still providing your muscles with resistance that’s challenging enough to foster continued growth.

PROPER PROGRAMMING

Most of the time when focusing our efforts exclusively into building pure muscle mass, we use a straight-sets approach, with two to four minutes of rest in between. However, when the goal is to burn excess calories and keep those cuts and striations you’ve worked so hard to get, it’s far more effective to speed up the pace of your training with techniques like supersets, circuits, and reduced rest time.

BONUS TIP

Weight training in this manner can be very demanding on your muscles and cardiovascular and nervous systems. I highly recommend that you take a full day’s rest after completing any of these workouts. If you still wish to perform small amounts of cardio, it would be best to do it on your off days. All exercises should be performed with perfect technique and full control throughout every rep. Feel free to change some of the movements to better fit your needs, but always make sure the majority are basic compound exercises in order to get the greatest fat-burning effect. Keep your diet in check during the cooler weather, hit these three workouts hard, and you’ll be itching to take off that sweater.

Directions: For Workout B, rest no more than 2 min between supersets. For Workout C, perform as many circuits as you can in 60 min. Move from one exercise to the next as rapidly as possible. Do not go to failure on each movement, but rather 1-2 reps short. Rest about 3-5 min in between each circuit by slowly walking around the gym until you're ready to go again.

Workout A The Quick-paced Fat Killer

Exercise 1

Barbell Lunge You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Lunge thumbnail
3 sets
12-15* reps
60 sec rest
*Perform as an alternating barbell lunge. Do 12-15 reps per side.

Exercise 2

Barbell Squat You'll need: Barbell How to
Man Barbell Squat thumbnail
4 sets
12-15 reps
60 sec rest

Exercise 3

Stiff-legged Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Stiff-legged Deadlift thumbnail
4 sets
12-15 reps
60 sec rest

Exercise 4

Barbell Bent-Over Row You'll need: Barbell How to
Man Performing Barbell Bentover Row thumbnail
4 sets
10-12 reps
45-60 sec rest
Perform using an underhand grip.

Exercise 5

Military Press You'll need: Barbell How to
Military Press thumbnail
3 sets
10-12 reps
45-60 sec rest

Exercise 6

Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
3 sets
10-12 reps
45 sec rest
Perform using a narrow grip.

Exercise 7

General Pullup You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Pullup thumbnail
2 sets
AMRAP* reps
45-60 sec rest
*Perform using a close underhand-grip. Do as many reps as possible.

Exercise 8

Single-Leg Hip Raise with Foot on Bench You'll need: Bench How to
Single-Leg Hip Raise with Foot on Bench thumbnail
3 sets
AMRAP* reps
30 sec rest
*Perform with both feet on the bench. Do as many reps as possible.

Workout B The Superset Fat Torcher

Exercise 1A

Barbell Hack Squat You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Hack Squat thumbnail
3 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 1B

Weighted Dip You'll need: Ankle Weights, Dip Station How to
Weighted Dip thumbnail
3 sets
10-12 reps
2 min rest

Exercise 2A

Leg Press How to
Leg Press thumbnail
3 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2B

General Pullup You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Pullup thumbnail
3 sets
AMRAP* reps
2 min rest
*Perform using a wide grip. Do as many reps as possible.

Exercise 3A

Dumbbell Step-Up You'll need: Bench, Box, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Step-Up thumbnail
3 sets
12-15* reps
-- rest
*Alternate legs. Do 12-15 reps per leg.

Exercise 3B

Seated Dumbbell Shoulder Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Seated Dumbbell Shoulder Press thumbnail
3 sets
10-12 reps
2 min rest

Exercise 4A

Stiff-legged Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Stiff-legged Deadlift thumbnail
2 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest
Perform using dumbbells instead of a barbell.

Exercise 4B

Barbell Biceps Curl You'll need: Barbell How to
bicep curl thumbnail
2 sets
10-12 reps
2 min rest

Exercise 5A

Lying Leg Curl How to
Lying Hamstring Curl thumbnail
2 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5B

Dumbbell Overhead Triceps Extension How to
Dumbbell Overhead Triceps Extension thumbnail
2 sets
10-12 reps
2 min rest

Exercise 6A

Hanging Leg Raise You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Hanging Leg Raise thumbnail
2 sets
16-20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 6B

Good Morning You'll need: No Equipment How to
Good Morning thumbnail
2 sets
13-15 reps
2 min rest

Workout C The Psycho Circuit Fat Incinerator

Exercise 1

Barbell Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Deadlift thumbnail
-- sets
12-15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Incline Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Incline Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
-- sets
10-12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Leg Press How to
Leg Press thumbnail
-- sets
12-15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Single-Arm Neutral-Grip Dumbbell Row You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Single-Arm Neutral-Grip Dumbbell Row thumbnail
-- sets
10-12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Smith Machine Reverse Lunge You'll need: Smith Machine How to
Smith Machine Reverse Lunge thumbnail
-- sets
12-15* reps
-- rest
*Alternate legs. Do 12-15 reps per leg.

Exercise 6

Barbell Upright Row You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Upright Row thumbnail
-- sets
10-12 reps
-- rest
Perform using a wide grip.

Exercise 7

Seated Legs Curl How to
Seated Leg Curl thumbnail
-- sets
12-15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 8

Bench Dip You'll need: Bench How to
Bench Dip thumbnail
-- sets
10-12 reps
-- rest
Perform weighted.

Exercise 9

Cable Crunch You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Rope Attachment How to
Cable Crunch thumbnail
-- sets
12-15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 10

General Pullup You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Pullup thumbnail
-- sets
AMRAP* reps
-- rest
*Perform with a close, underhand-grip. Do as many reps as possible.
