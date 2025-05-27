Sam Sulek isn’t resting on his laurels following an epic start to 2025 which saw him become a bona fide IFBB Pro bodybuilder. Instead, the popular YouTube star is now locked in as he looks ahead to his first competition as a professional. To that end, Sulek is making changes to his nutrition in order to maximize muscle growth during his bulking phase. Here’s what he revealed.

“The plan is to continue to grow,” shared Sulek regarding his intention to up his calorie intake for more mass during a recent vlog. While the athlete has not announced his next competition, building the best possible physique is clearly the number one priority for now. “I’m not saying jump to five freaking gazillion calories a day,” he reassured his 4-million-plus YouTube followers. “I think I have been steadily gaining size, slow and steady is not a bad approach, but not in the pace that I wanna see,” explained the star, noting that he intended to increase calories in order to bulk up during his offseason. Here are some of the changes that he discussed.

Eat More Eggs

“Three eggs for breakfast is not a high protein meal,” dismissed the man mountain. “You gotta get up in that seven range, actually more like eight, if you want to hit that 50-ish gram [of] protein per meal kind of mark, which I personally think is about the sweet spot.” While three large eggs offer 19 grams of protein, increasing the serving to eight eggs would provide 50.7 grams, hitting Sulek’s goal.

Sulek also notes that his eating regime of five meals at 50 grams of protein per meal will provide a total of 250 grams of protein per day. “As long as you are around that gram per pound (of bodyweight) kind of ratio, I think you’re about freakin’ solid,” exclaimed Sulek.

Eat Less Fat

While Sulek’s desire is to digest more calories, the bodybuilder explains that eating more fat is not a focus of his. “I’m trying to chill on my fat intake,” he revealed. “Just because, it doesn’t have an awesome correlation, at least from what I’ve seen [regarding] my actual in the gym performance. You know, as long as I’m getting a good amount of red meat, and whatever kind of omega 3s from like, egg yolks or sardines and everything else, then I think I’m solid.” The rising competitive bodybuilder opts to stay in the 100-120 grams of fat range which is a lot less than many who aim more than a gram of fat per pound of bodyweight. Sulek’s message is that you should be able to tweak any macro target, based on how you feel it works for you as an individual.

Eat More Carbohydrates

Sulek said that building muscles is a process that relies heavily on carbs.“Intramuscular freakin’ glycogen, you know?” he observed, offering his own brand of science. And he’s not wrong, carbohydrates supply us with energy in the form of glucose, and this is stored in the muscles as glycogen. Intense workouts strip those stores quickly, so replenishing them is important. The social media powerhouse went to on to explain that if a theoretical microscope could see inside his muscles, it would show that his fibers were plump and primed, storing energy for the intense workouts ahead. “As far as I’m concerned, to be in a state of progression, and in a lifting context that’s a state of growth, that’s when you’re essentially just full (of energy),” he concluded.

Sulek says that being in a state of sufficient carb consumption to accommodate growth is critical to this phase of his development, to the point that he could even see himself prioritizing carbohydrates over protein on days where he needs to keep “fuel in the tank.” Sulek notes that for any intense workout to be successful, the body simply must have enough carbs to sustain the activity.

‘“You have got to start chowing down,” enthused the YouTuber. “I don’t care what it is. I don’t care if it’s rice, I don’t care if it’s sweet potato,” he said. Sulek asserts that that by steadily increasing carbs by 50-75 grams per day, you will continue to gain size. But he does caution that you should regularly check-in with yourself to make sure you don’t overeat to the point of getting too soft. “Cuz then, you’ve lost it, right?” he says of constructing a competition worthy physique. “There’s a sweet spot,” he advises.

Watch the full video below: