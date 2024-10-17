Finding time for your training can feel challenging, especially when life gets on top of you. We’ve all been there—when your energy drains away, and there is not enough time in the day, leaving little room or energy for your workout. But rather than say ‘screw it” and miss your workout, what if I told you only needed 15 minutes to build muscle and build up a satisfying sweat. Enter the 15-minute EMOM Kettlebell Training Circuit.

This EMOM Kettlebell Training Circuit is a time-efficient, high-intensity workout designed to maximize results in minimal time. A 15-minute workout like this is perfect stop-gap training when time, energy, or motivation is an issue.

This circuit combines five kettlebell exercises in a fast-paced Every Minute On the Minute (EMOM) style. In 15 minutes, you’ll hit all the muscles, break a sweat, and walk away with a nice pump.

Here, we’ll dive into the benefits of EMOM kettlebell training.

What is EMOM?

EMOM stands for “Every Minute On the Minute.” You start a new exercise at the top of every minute, giving you a set amount of reps followed by the rest of the time you have left within the minute. The beauty of EMOM training is that it keeps the intensity high and the rest short, which means you’re constantly pushing yourself. It’s a great way to build strength and endurance when time is an issue.

Benefits of Combining EMOM and Kettlebell training

Kettlebells are the Swiss Army knife of gym equipment—they’re versatile, compact, and perfect for circuit workouts. The best part? You don’t need much space or time to build strength and sweat. One kettlebell is all you need to get your heart and muscles pumping.

With kettlebells, you’re not just isolating one muscle group but engaging multiple muscle groups simultaneously due to the kettlebell’s offset nature. Why? Because you’re training the stabilizing muscles of your entire body as you’re constantly adjusting to the shifting center of mass with each rep.

Furthermore, your grip, core stability, and overall conditioning will improve, challenging you in ways dumbbells or machines can’t. Kettlebells are ideal when you’re short on time because you can transition between exercises quickly, maximizing every second of your workout.

Tips for this EMOM Kettlebell Training Circuit

Here are a few tips to help you get the most out of this kettlebell power circuit.

Form Focus: You’re lifting heavy, so pay attention to your form on every rep. The goal is to build muscle, so if your technique starts to slip, slow down, reset, and get back on track. If that doesn’t work, don’t be afraid to go down in weight.

You’re lifting heavy, so pay attention to your form on every rep. The goal is to build muscle, so if your technique starts to slip, slow down, reset, and get back on track. If that doesn’t work, don’t be afraid to go down in weight. Challenge Yourself: Use a kettlebell that’s heavy enough to challenge you (35-70 pounds) for six reps but not so heavy that you can’t complete the set. If you feel like you could’ve done more at the end of the circuit, it’s time to bump up the weight.

Use a kettlebell that’s heavy enough to challenge you (35-70 pounds) for six reps but not so heavy that you can’t complete the set. If you feel like you could’ve done more at the end of the circuit, it’s time to bump up the weight. Let Go: Kettlebells require a fair amount of grip strength, so when you’re given a chance to rest between sets, set the KB down and shake your hands. This ensures grip strength will not be a limiting factor during the circuit.

The Warmup and Kettlebell Power Circuit

This quick, effective warmup prepares your body for the kettlebell circuit. Each move is designed to enhance mobility and get your body ready for action. Perform each exercise once, seamlessly transitioning from one to the next.

Spiderman with Rotation: Alternate sides for 30 seconds.

Bodyweight Hip Extension: 30 seconds

Prying Squat: 30 seconds

Inchworms With Pushup: 1 minute

The circuit below is a full-body training to build strength and raise your heart rate in 15 minutes. Remember, you’re performing six reps of each exercise every minute on the minute. Grab a heavy kettlebell and a stopwatch, and get ready to swing and press.

Note: Your weakest movement will dictate your weight for the entire circuit, most likely the clean and press.

1A. Swings 6 reps 1B. Unilateral Clean and Press 3 reps on each side

1C. Goblet Squat 6 reps 1D. Unilateral Gorilla Row 3 reps on each side

1E. Cossack Squat Switch Grip 6 reps on each side