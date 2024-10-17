28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
Finding time for your training can feel challenging, especially when life gets on top of you. We’ve all been there—when your energy drains away, and there is not enough time in the day, leaving little room or energy for your workout. But rather than say ‘screw it” and miss your workout, what if I told you only needed 15 minutes to build muscle and build up a satisfying sweat. Enter the 15-minute EMOM Kettlebell Training Circuit.
This EMOM Kettlebell Training Circuit is a time-efficient, high-intensity workout designed to maximize results in minimal time. A 15-minute workout like this is perfect stop-gap training when time, energy, or motivation is an issue.
This circuit combines five kettlebell exercises in a fast-paced Every Minute On the Minute (EMOM) style. In 15 minutes, you’ll hit all the muscles, break a sweat, and walk away with a nice pump.
Here, we’ll dive into the benefits of EMOM kettlebell training.
EMOM stands for “Every Minute On the Minute.” You start a new exercise at the top of every minute, giving you a set amount of reps followed by the rest of the time you have left within the minute. The beauty of EMOM training is that it keeps the intensity high and the rest short, which means you’re constantly pushing yourself. It’s a great way to build strength and endurance when time is an issue.
Kettlebells are the Swiss Army knife of gym equipment—they’re versatile, compact, and perfect for circuit workouts. The best part? You don’t need much space or time to build strength and sweat. One kettlebell is all you need to get your heart and muscles pumping.
With kettlebells, you’re not just isolating one muscle group but engaging multiple muscle groups simultaneously due to the kettlebell’s offset nature. Why? Because you’re training the stabilizing muscles of your entire body as you’re constantly adjusting to the shifting center of mass with each rep.
Furthermore, your grip, core stability, and overall conditioning will improve, challenging you in ways dumbbells or machines can’t. Kettlebells are ideal when you’re short on time because you can transition between exercises quickly, maximizing every second of your workout.
Here are a few tips to help you get the most out of this kettlebell power circuit.
This quick, effective warmup prepares your body for the kettlebell circuit. Each move is designed to enhance mobility and get your body ready for action. Perform each exercise once, seamlessly transitioning from one to the next.
Spiderman with Rotation: Alternate sides for 30 seconds.
Bodyweight Hip Extension: 30 seconds
Prying Squat: 30 seconds
Inchworms With Pushup: 1 minute
The circuit below is a full-body training to build strength and raise your heart rate in 15 minutes. Remember, you’re performing six reps of each exercise every minute on the minute. Grab a heavy kettlebell and a stopwatch, and get ready to swing and press.
Note: Your weakest movement will dictate your weight for the entire circuit, most likely the clean and press.
1A. Swings 6 reps 1B. Unilateral Clean and Press 3 reps on each side
1C. Goblet Squat 6 reps 1D. Unilateral Gorilla Row 3 reps on each side
1E. Cossack Squat Switch Grip 6 reps on each side