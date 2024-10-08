The Resistance Band Arm Workout For Bigger Biceps and Triceps

Let’s say 99% of people who lift want bigger arms, and the other 1% are just lying to themselves, can making gains to your guns be achieved without bogarting the squat rack with curls?

Maybe! If you’re looking for a way to build size in your biceps and triceps without adding unnecessary stress to your upper body joints, you only need one piece of equipment: the resistance band. Bands are perfect for lifters pushed for time or anyone working out at home because they can deliver a workout that will pump up your arms for flextime.

Resistance bands are often overlooked, but they pack a muscle-building punch. Lightweight, portable, and versatile, they provide ascending tension throughout each exercise. Ascending tension means the further you get into your concentric contraction, the harder it is, leading to better tension and growth.

Let’s dive into the world of resistance band arm workouts for your muscle-building pleasure.

Benefits of Resistance Band Training For Your Arms

There are many great tools for building muscle, and resistance bands are one of them. Here are three benefits of using bands to increase arm size.

Ascending Tension for Maximum Gains

Unlike free weights, bands provide tension throughout the entire range of motion, even if it’s not constant. It’s not constant because the further the band stretches, the harder it is to lift, which provides more resistance where muscles are strongest. The combo of constant and ascending resistance from bands means one thing for your arms. Gains.

Joint-Friendly and Low Impact

Whether recovering from an injury or just looking to give your joints a break, bands allow you to train hard while keeping the risk of wear and tear to a minimum. Unlike other free weights, when the band isn’t stretched, there is minimal joint stress. Furthermore, because of the points mentioned, bands will enable you to add more volume, a key ingredient for muscle growth.

Versatile and Portable

You can take bands anywhere, and they allow you to perform a wide range of arm exercises. From bicep curls to triceps extensions, they’ve got you covered. If you’re short on space or time, bands are a perfect fit, allowing you to squeeze in a workout anytime, anywhere.

The Resistance Band Arm Workout For Bigger Biceps and Triceps

This workout is about maximizing your biceps and triceps with a resistance band and the power of supersets. Let’s get to it.

Warm-Up

Before the workout, take a few minutes to warm up your upper body by performing a dead hand for a pull-up bar, arm circles, and a few mobility exercises to prime your joints and muscles for the workout ahead.

1A. Close Grip Band Push Up 10-15 reps

1B. Overhead Band Triceps Extensions 15-20 reps

Rest 2 minutes between supersets and repeat once or twice for a total of two to three sets

2A. Iso Band Biceps Curl ( Hold your elbows at 90 degrees for 30 seconds)

2B. Hammer Band Biceps Curl 10-15 reps

Rest 2 minutes between supersets and repeat once or twice for a total of two to three sets

3A. Band Biceps Curl AMRAP 30 In seconds

3B. Band Overhead Triceps Extension AMRAP in 30 seconds

Do just one superset.

Tips To Maximize Your Gains Using The Resistance Band Arm Workout

Getting the most out of your resistance band workout is not just about going through the motions. Here are some tips to ensure you maximize every second of your training.

Control the Tempo

Speeding through your reps might feel good, but it’s not doing your muscles any favors. Focus on controlling the tempo, especially during each rep’s eccentric (lowering) phase. Slowing down the exercise increases time under tension, which is crucial for building muscle.

Adjust the Resistance

Adjusting the length of the band or switching to a thicker one easily increases or decreases the resistance.

Focus on the Mind-Muscle Connection

Don’t just speed through your arm workout—focus on feeling the muscle working with each rep. For biceps curls, imagine your biceps growing bigger with every rep. For triceps extensions, focus on squeezing the triceps hard at the top of the movement. The better you can connect mentally with your bi’s and tri’s, the more effective your arm workout will be.

Who says all you need is dumbbells and barbells to build impressive arms?

With a resistance band, you can achieve size gains without leaving your house. Resistance bands offer a simple yet effective solution for building bigger arms by focusing on tension, locking in tempo, and establishing a solid mind-muscle connection.

Go ahead and flex. You know you want to!