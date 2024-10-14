Suspension training often gets a bad rap because you’re using just bodyweight, and there is no cold, hard steel in your hands. Plus, measuring progression using regular free weights is easy, but not with suspension trainers, where doing more reps is usually the best form of progression. So, some turn a blind eye to the straps and make a beeline to the dumbbell rack.

That’s a shame because they miss out on a tool that could reignite their gains.

When you walk into a gym, and you’re looking for a change of pace, or the gym is packed and doing your regular upper body workout is challenging, take this suspension trainer workout for a test drive.

You may be pleasantly surprised by what you see in the mirror afterward.

3 Benefits of Suspension Training

Why would you use the suspension trainer over free weights? Here are three reasons why.

Real-World Strength

We’re not just talking about muscles that look good in the mirror, but the strength that translates to daily life—like picking up your kids, carrying groceries, or hauling yourself up from the floor if you find yourself there. Every exercise on the suspension trainer forces your core to stabilize due to the unstable nature of suspension training. Think of it as training more muscle with less weight, improving your relative strength (what you can lift versus your body weight).

It’s For Everyone

Whether you’re just starting or a seasoned pro, the suspension trainer is for you. You can adjust the difficulty by changing your body angle by walking your feet closer or further away from the anchor point—no weights to load or adjusting the cable stack.

Joint-Friendly

This tool is a lifesaver if you’ve got banged-up shoulders, cranky elbows, and wrists. Because you’re using straps and handles that move more in line with your body’s motions, you’re not locked into awkward, unnatural positions as you might be with machines or the barbell. This makes it an excellent option for anyone with joint pain or returning from an injury.

3 Reasons You Should Do The Suspension Training Workout

Why should you drag yourself away from your regular upper body workout to do this one? Here are three reasons why.

Train Upper-Body Strength with Just One Piece of Equipment

If you want to hit every upper-body muscle using one piece of equipment, this workout is for you. You’re training your upper body with exercises like inverted rows and decline push-ups. Throw in some YTWs and triceps extensions, and you have a great upper-body workout—all with a suspension trainer.

More Muscle

This workout requires balance and stabilization, especially with unilateral rows and triceps extensions. You’re building strength and strengthening imbalances, so both sides of your body are getting stronger, and you’re ensuring even muscular development.

Quick & Efficient

Trisets help you get more done in less time. You’ll do three exercises back-to-back, cutting down on rest and ramping up the intensity. You can dial it up or down depending on your goals by adjusting your body angle or reducing or increasing repetitions.

The Suspension Training Upper-Body Workout

You will perform two trisets focusing on upper-body strength and stability. Complete 2-3 rounds of each one, resting for 1-2 minutes between trisets. Adjust the reps based on your fitness level and goals.

Start with 5 minutes of dynamic stretching, such as inchworms, shoulder CARS, and yoga push-ups, to prepare your upper body for the workout ahead.

Triset One

1A. Inverted Row: 6-15 reps

1B. Decline Push-Up: 10-15 reps

1C. Unilateral Overhead Triceps Extension: 8 -12 reps per side

Triset Two

2A. Unilateral Row With Rotation: 8-15 reps per side

2B. Chest Fly: 8-15 reps

2C. YTW: 5 reps of each for a total of 15 reps

Don’t skip the cooldown after you’ve crushed this upper-body workout. Spend 5 minutes on static stretches for your shoulders, chest, and upper back. Stretching after your workout promotes better flexibility, helps prevent stiffness, and ensures your muscles are ready for your next workout.