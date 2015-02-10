The 10 Most Attractive Body Parts Ranked by Women

Let’s cut right to the chase: It doesn’t matter if you look like a Greek god if you’re an asshole. While douchey men might be a woman’s go-to for a one-night stand, they're not what women want in a lifelong partner (hey, researchers proved it), so this is in no way encouraging you to stop working on developing that sparkling personality.

Now that that’s out of the way, there are some aspects of a man's physique that catch a woman's attention. Here’s a roundup—in no particular order—of the features women love on a guy; and not even just the body parts, but what specifically about men appeal to women. You can sculpt some in the gym, but others have already been fated by genetics (sorry). Either way, this will give you some insight on what females prefer. Hint: You’ll quickly find that women are not much different than men.