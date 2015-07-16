15 Ways to Gain Muscle While Staying Lean

You want to be big but you want to stay ripped—join the club!

There are tons of lean mass schemes out there for a reason: No one's body wants to stay lean. In fact, our bodies tend to prefer being heavier. It's much easier for our bodies to store fat than it is to build muscle, so being massive and lean is a tough task for your body to accomplish. It is going to take time and patience, but these 15 tips will help keep the extra pounds off and help you add slabs of beef to your frame.