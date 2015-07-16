milan2099 / Getty
Workout Tips
15 Ways to Gain Muscle While Staying Lean
Gaining muscle while staying ripped can be a tall order. Keep these tips in mind to help.
You want to be big but you want to stay ripped—join the club!
There are tons of lean mass schemes out there for a reason: No one's body wants to stay lean. In fact, our bodies tend to prefer being heavier. It's much easier for our bodies to store fat than it is to build muscle, so being massive and lean is a tough task for your body to accomplish. It is going to take time and patience, but these 15 tips will help keep the extra pounds off and help you add slabs of beef to your frame.
1 of 15
Henrik Sorensen / Getty
2 of 15
Hero Images / Getty
3 of 15
Caiaimage/Paul Bradbury / Getty
4 of 15
Sam Barnes / Getty
5 of 15
Erik Isakson / Getty
6 of 15
Edgar Artiga
7 of 15
Doug van Kampen, van Kampen Photography / Getty
8 of 15
LauriPatterson / Getty
9 of 15
AzmanJaka / Getty
10 of 15
Sally Anscombe / Getty
11 of 15
Hinterhaus Productions / Getty
12 of 15
jorgegonzalez / Getty
13 of 15
Hero Images / Getty
14 of 15
MRBIG_PHOTOGRAPHY / Getty
15 of 15
Photo by Cathy Scola / Getty