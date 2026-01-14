You don’t need to be in the middle of a New Year’s resolution to feel an urge to destabilize your diet. With many people turning to extremes in order to make a physical change, the effects can result in an on again, off again approach to sound nutrition. So, how do you avoid the yo-yo effect when you’re trying to eat less while burning more calories? Fortunately, Australian bodybuilder and coach Anna McManamey Cashion has three simple tips for staying on track.

How Protein Intake Supports Fat Loss and Heart Health

Losing excess bodyweight is all about burning more calories than you eat, but that doesn’t mean you need to consume less food when you live a more active lifestyle. “If your goal this year is to build muscle and burn body fat, number one: don’t cut your calories,” shares the coach. Instead, Anna tells her clients to increase their protein intake while eating at their maintenance calorie allotment each day.

This approach works so well because it keeps energy levels stable throughout the day and avoids crashing. You’ll feel more motivated to workout, and the additional protein will aid recovery and muscle building so that you can stay consistent with your plan. And, because you are eating at maintenance, your workouts will create the negative energy balance required to drop fat.

Why Lifting Weights Is Essential for Fat Loss

Mastering tip one and eating enough food for fuel is essential, because the Aussie’s next tip requires you to really get your sweat on. “Get into the gym and start lifting weights,” encourages Anna. “Focus on getting stronger and really challenging your muscles to force and to adapt and change.”

Making the decision to join a gym, or actually make use of your existing membership, is one thing, but don’t walk aimlessly around the machines. Multiple studies show how goal setting and finding enjoyment from the process will lead to longer term results. Start with a light weight and stay present in each movement. As your form and technique improves, so will your self-confidence. When you lift weights and begin to progressively overload, you will be setting new goals and building muscle while losing fat and what’s not to love about that?

Why Patience Is the Key to Sustainable Results

Embarking on a positive lifestyle change brings excitement and enthusiasm, but the novelty soon wears off for many when they don’t feel like they are seeing results fast enough. “Be patent and enjoy the process,” says Anna. “Body transformation doesn’t happen overnight and, a lot of the time, involves doing a lot of hard work, over and over again.”

To combat demotivational feelings around not seeing lighting fast results, Anna tells her clients to “Get out of the mindset of six week challenges, 30 day detox diets, and realize that this is a lifestyle that you want to maintain for the rest of your life. That’s the type of mindset that yields lasting change.”

To follow Anna McManamey Cashion on Instagram, click here.