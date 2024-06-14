28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
No gym goer wants to be sidelined due to gym injuries. Nevertheless, avid gym goers know it comes with the territory. “Pushing the limits in the gym is great because that’s where the gains happen, however, the gym, like most things in life, has an inherent risk,” says Shane McLean, A.C.E. CPT. “That’s why you must do everything possible to reduce that risk and remain injury-free.”
The good news is that it doesn’t take much effort to ensure your gym injuries won’t take up space in your fitness routine.
From muscle strains to pesky calluses, adding a few extra precautionary steps into your workout routine will lessen your chance of injury and keep you off the sidelines.
Known as a badge of honor for all the hard work, however, McLean shares they can become painful and problematic during exercises like pull-ups, deadlifts, and rows.
Avoid It by:
This injury can result from overstretching or tearing, like quad and hamstring strains from running sprints or triceps tears from chin-ups and pullups.
Avoid It by:
McLean explains lower back pain during or after a workout is typical when the spine is loaded during squats, deadlifts, and bentover rows.
Avoid It by:
Knee pain and soreness or Patellar Tendonitis happen regularly with knee-dominant exercises like squats and lunges says McLean. They are usually a sign of doing too much, under-recovering, or using bad form.
Avoid It by:
Ankle sprains and shin scrapes from box jumps are common in the world of gym injuries. However, McLean explains if you pay attention to the tips below, these are totally preventable.
Avoid It by:
Although gym injuries are not one hundred percent preventable, incorporating these habits into your routine will cut your chances of getting hurt way down. It can be tempting to rush into a workout, so remember to take your time and warm up, use proper form, and always listen to your body. Staying consistent in this area will keep the gains coming while keeping injuries at bay.