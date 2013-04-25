5 Training Mistakes That Are Sabotaging Your Progress

BraunS / Getty
Guys often want to increase weights too fast to keep up with friends, impress people at the gym, or simply to polish their own ego. Unfortunately, lifting too heavy too soon prohibits the neurological and physiological adaptations within the body, which are essential to safely increase the weight load. As a result, your form inevitably suffers, putting you at risk of injury.
To complete reps, we sometimes sacrifice perfect form and recruit additional muscles, which effectively sacrifices the primary muscle(s) for which each exercise was selected to develop. Instead of muscular gains, you gain bad habits and lose progress and muscular development. In addition, injuries can occur which, if serious, could have you benched from your workouts for weeks.