5 Training Mistakes That Are Sabotaging Your Progress

Ken Reid / Getty

People lift religiously, but many seldom vary their rep ranges or the number of sets they perform. They'll stick to 3 sets of 10 for an indefinite amount of time, which results in a total lack of progression. The muscles know what to expect, and they just adapt to the program. It’s important to work different rep ranges to force muscles to keep adapting.

Note these basics:

A) 1-5 reps—neurological changes and gains of pure strength

B) 6-8 reps—neurological adaptations, as well as metabolic and structural changes, resulting in gains of strength and hypertrophy

C) 8-12 reps—there is little neurological adaptation, but lots of structural change, resulting in major hypertrophy gains

D) 13-20 reps—changes are mostly metabolic, resulting in local endurance gains

Depending on your goals, you should vary rep ranges every few weeks. Overdo the 8-12 range and you may get huge, but your strength will suffer. Conversely, staying in the 1-5 rep range will make you incredibly strong, but very little visible change will occur and your chance of injury increases.