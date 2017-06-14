6 Moves the Novice Lifter Needs to Master

When you're brand new to the weight training game it can be both exciting and overwhelming to walk into a well-equipped commercial gym for the first time. You take a look around and there are barbells, dumbbells, benches, cables, and fancy machines all around you. It's easy for a beginner to get lost among so much iron, especially if you have no training background or a mentor to help guide you. This is where we step in. I want to provide the novice lifter with these six vital exercises that they need to master before proceeding to those cables or any chrome covered contraptions.

While there are many other essential exercises that belong on this “must master” list, these six essential moves will get you off to a great start on your road toward becoming a true gym veteran.