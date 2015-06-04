8 Gym Machine Exercises That Can Be Swapped For Free Weights

Gyms are still closed. People are socially distancing themselves and self-quarantining with their families. Not everyone has the gym equipment to maintain their usual workout routine so we all must adjust to keep our gains and lives as normal as possible during this pandemic. Here at Muscle & Fitness we try and provide you with all the information you need to keep your body and fitness goals on track, but life happens.

Life happens and this is history in the making. In the past few weeks we have been offering bodyweight tips, and free weight training tips to allieve the seperation anxiety that closed gyms everywhere have left us. To fill that void here are our best exercise swaps that can be done at home with the equipment you may already have. We understand that not everyone can afford or have the space to install gym equipment such as a power rack, smith machine, or even bench. But in times like these we must do with what we have and adapt and innovate solutions.

So use the tools you do have (dumbbells, barbell and an adjustable bench) to turn gym-specific machine moves into ultra-effective home exercises.

Here, we help you soup up the most popular machine moves for at-home use by identifying basic exercises that replace the machines, along with detailed instructions for unique variations. You'll never leave home again!