28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
This workout combines cardio and weight-lifting drills for serious body-sculpting results.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
Now that I’m well over 40 years of age, do I train the same way as I did when I first picked up a weight as a high school sophomore?
It’s a terrific question, but not one that can be comprehensively answered in one chapter. Instead, I’ll approach it by identifying two thoughts at each of these moments in time: One aspect of my fitness life which was positive and one I would go back in time and change. I’m sure you can relate to some of these thoughts in your own fitness journey– or if you’re just starting out, this can help you avoid some of the same mistakes!
At age 15, I had just discovered the weight room. As many of you can relate, it was love at first sight! The ability to “change your body” and get stronger was a new and powerful feeling. I was hooked:
At age 25, I was playing soccer professionally, working part-time as a martial arts instructor, and finding an hour each day to spend in the weight room. No doubt some of you young professionals can relate to that phase of life — in which you are busy running from commitment to commitment, but you still want to find time for good workouts.
At age 35, I was a police officer on the tactical response unit of the Phoenix Police Department, I was coaching soccer, I was acting and modeling part-time, I was training for and competing at the World Police and Fire Games in the event called Toughest Competitor Alive, and I also happened to be a dad of three little kids with our fourth on the way. I was BUSY. And I know many of you guys in that same phase of life can relate. Life is an absolute hustle — there doesn’t seem to be enough time to eat or sleep, let alone work out, right?
Finally, at age 45: well, I’m no less busy than I was 10 years ago! You guys can relate, it’s a different hustle, but no less intense. I’m up early with a task list of 10 things to accomplish. Then after running full-tilt all day, I crash into bed with more on my plate than when it began!
So, I do my best to avoid “BBCs” meaning Beer, Bread, Cheese, and Sugar. That might sound a bit spartan, but I still do some work in front of the camera, so I’ve learned that’s what it takes to look and feel the best I can. You guys can apply similar guidelines in your own training and nutrition, but you have to be your own scientist and “study yourself” to identify how your body reacts to certain exercise and intake. Couple that data with your personal goals, take into account what your daily schedule allows for exercise and intake preparation, and you can create your own daily program to optimize your fitness lifestyle.
One quick example? In my teens, twenties and even thirties, I NEVER used a Smith machine. I mean, why would I? Well, now I use it regularly for all kind of different movements. One of the main reasons I like it is because I never need a spot, and at my age I’m always training alone especially during this weird pandemic world. Oh, and another reason I find myself pulled toward it is because it’s always available- because none of the younger folks would be caught dead using it.
Andy McDermott is a proponent of basic truths about health and wellness, based on lessons he’s learned personally over a lifetime of fitness. He got his first personal training certification in 1999 while working at Bally’s gym in Chicago. He completed the 40 Hour EXOS Sports Performance Mentorship, TRX Instructor certification, and earned his third-degree Black Belt in tae kwon do. While serving as a police officer on the Tactical Response Unit of the Phoenix Police Department, Andy served as Subject Matter Expert/Lead Instructor in Physical Training of all Arizona Law Enforcement. He’s won the National Championship at the US Police and Fire Games in the event called Toughest Competitor Alive. He played professional soccer for seven seasons after graduating from Northwestern University. He also holds the US Soccer National Coaching A License. Andy has published more than 100 articles and videos for national media publications. Andy posts fitness challenges on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.