28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
German Volume Training, or GVT for short, has been called everything from “brutal” to “the fastest way to pack on muscle” to “a one-way ticket to DOMS city.” If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to push through a high-volume workout that leaves your muscles screaming for mercy and your shirt sleeves feeling tighter, this old-school method delivers that.
It started with the German Olympic weightlifting team in the 1970s. GVT became known for its simplicity: choose a big lift, perform 10 sets of 10 reps, and let the volume push your body to grow.
No gimmicks, just a high volume and the grit to push through it.
Here, we’ll explain exactly what GVT is, who it’s best suited for, its pros and cons, and, if you’re ready, provide a sample workout so you can see if you have what it takes to handle this physical and mental challenge.
German Volume Training was popularized in the 1970s by German national weightlifting coach Rolf Feser as a method to help lifters advance to a higher weight class during the off-season. The premise was unforgiving but straightforward—expose the muscles to an extreme amount of work in a short period to force rapid hypertrophy.
In North America, strength coach Charles Poliquin brought GVT into the spotlight in the 1990s, writing about it and refining it for modern lifters. His adaptations preserved the essence of the program—high volume, controlled rest, and a laser focus on compound lifts—while making it more accessible to gym-goers outside the competitive weightlifting world.
At its core, German Volume Training is about one thing—overloading your muscles with volume so they have no choice but to grow. The key number? 10 sets of 10 reps for a single big, compound movement. Here’s what makes it tick:
The combination of high volume, controlled rest, and focused exercise selection creates an environment that enhances both physical strength and mental resilience.
The program is best suited for:
If you’re new to lifting, short on time, or still mastering the basics, this method is like trying to run a marathon before you’ve jogged a mile.
Before trying any new program, even ones that have been around for over 50 years, like German Volume Training, it pays to weigh up your pros and cons, so you know if it’s right for you.
GVT is excellent for a short, focused hypertrophy phase when your recovery is optimal. If you’re looking for maximum strength or are already low on sleep and stressed, a moderate-volume plan with more extended rest periods is the better choice.
If you’ve made it this far and are still eager to give GVT a try, start with this 6-week workout, which focuses on the basics.
Split: 3 days per week with a full-body emphasis over the week.
Main Lift: 10 sets, 10 reps @ 60% 1RM.
Rest:
Upper body: 60 to 90 seconds between sets
Lower body: 90 to 120 seconds between sets
Progression: When you hit all 10×10 with good form, increase the load by 2–3% the following week.
Accessory Work: Keep it light, around 2–3 sets of 10–15 reps.
1. Back or Front Squat: 10 sets, 10 reps @ 60% 1RM, (90 to 120 seconds rest between sets)
2A. Romanian Deadlift: 3 sets, 10–12 reps @80% 1 RM
2B. Ab Rollout: 3 sets, 6-10 reps
1. Barbell Bench Press Variation: 10 sets 10 reps @ 60% 1RM (60 to 90 seconds rest between sets)
2A. Pull-Up (weighted if possible): 3 sets, 6–10 reps
2B. Stability Bent-Over Reverse Fly: 3 sets, 10–15 reps (per side)
1. Trap-Bar Bent-Over Row: 10 sets, 10 reps @ 60% 1RM (60 to 90 seconds rest between sets)
2A. Conventional or Trap Bar Deadlift: 3 sets, 6 reps
2B. Isometric Elevated Split Squat: 3 sets, 30-45 sec. per side
Weeks 1–2: Focus on good form and completing all sets and reps.
Weeks 3–4: Once you hit 10×10, add weight (2-5 pounds for upper-body exercises and 5-10 pounds for lower body exercises).
Weeks 5–6: Push yourself to the upper end of your capacity if you meet all your reps in week four and add weight. If the increase is too much, you can decrease the weight during your working sets.
Mobility and stretching on off days are crucial for staying injury-free.
Wasn’t that fun?