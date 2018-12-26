Take A Pix Media / Getty

Workout Tips

Home Gym Essentials That You’ll Actually Use

Everything you need to know to design your home gym—from space-saving splurges to budget finds.

Eric Broser thumbnail by
Take A Pix Media / Getty

While most fitness enthusiasts enjoy performing their workouts at commercial gyms and health clubs, there are many that prefer to do so in the privacy of their own home. And while there are certainly advantages and disadvantages to both scenarios, the very best place to train is the one that gets you to actually do it with consistency and focus—week in and week out.

If you decide to transform your basement, garage, or spare room into your own personal fitness center, it is vital to choose each piece of equipment carefully. Because most of us who choose to pump up at home are working with limited space (and budget) you must understand your needs and goals, and then seek to maximize every available inch. Consider that a well-rounded fitness program will require equipment that addresses resistance training, cardiovascular conditioning, and performance enhancement. Here are some ideas that should help set you in the right direction when looking to build your own, highly effective home gym.

1 of 3
Thomas Barwick / Getty
A. Resistance Training Options

I believe resistance training is the foundation for all health programs, especially when aiming for a physical transformation. Luckily there are many great options available for home gyms, running the gamut from cheap and space saving to expensive and expansive. Just remember that while it is great to have complex machinery on hand, some of the world’s best bodies have been built with little more than a few dumbbells and a barbell. Here are some options for resistance training you can have in your home. 

Tier 1 – Home Gym Systems

If you have the space and budget for a complete home gym system, like those sold by companies such as Bowflex, Body-Solid, and Marcy Pro, then I highly recommend them for more serious fitness fanatics. Cost will range from several hundred to several thousand dollars, but they include stations to train every muscle group on the body. Their ease, look, and convenience make these resistance-training machines hard to resist for some.

Tier 2 – Weights

Like I mentioned, some incredible physiques have been created for decades through the use of nothing more than barbells and dumbbells. In fact, in many ways, these simple objects will outperform expensive machinery when it comes to building more muscle and true strength. If you have the room for a rack of DBs, this is far more convenient than using the adjustable types. However, if you are decently strong, you may find it less than cost effective (as heavier weights can become expensive). If this is the case, the manually adjusted free weights work just fine, especially if you can spend some extra cash on PowerBlock or Bowflex quick-adjust systems. To augment the dumbbells, it is worth it to also purchase a barbell with various weight plates if you want more variety in your program. Additionally, a bench that inclines and has a leg extension or curl attachment doesn’t take up too much room and is affordable.

Tier 3 – Budget Resistance Trainers

When looking to spend no more money on workout equipment than you would on a nice steak dinner for two, I highly recommend looking into simple items such as resistance bands, pushup handles, a pullup bar, suspension trainers, and perhaps moderately weighted kettlebells. With some creativity, consistency, and intensity you can manage some great training sessions and manifest real results.

2 of 3
bogdankosanovic / Getty
B. Cardio Training Options

Without a doubt any well-rounded health and fitness program should include some form of cardiovascular workout. Not only is cardio a vital component of fat loss, it’s also necessary for building stamina, endurance, and heart health.

Tier 1 – Professional Cardio Machines

Many companies offer cardio equipment for the home that is just as technologically advanced as what you find at the finest gyms. This includes treadmills, stair climbers, stationary bikes, elliptical trainers, and more. However, the cost of these machines can run into the thousands, and they can take up quite a bit of space. But if it’s within your budget, the variety of programs they offer, as well as their ease of use and stability, make the investment certainly worth it.

Tier 2 - Budget Cardio Machines

If commercial cardio devices would put too big of a dent in your wallet, companies such as Marcy Pro, Sunny Health, and Schwinn offer home models without all the bells and whistles that can still get the job done for well under a grand. Just make sure that any machine you buy is well constructed and comes with some type of warranty.

Tier 3 - Basic Cardio Equipment

Like I always say, it’s not the gym that makes the physique, it’s the blood, sweat, and tears you’re willing to put into it. Simple items like a jump rope, heavy bag, rowing machine, or even aerobic step platforms can provide an intense, fat-burning cardio workout that is just as productive as any $5,000 treadmill or stair climber.

3 of 3
FG Trade / Getty
C. Miscellaneous Equipment Options

Some other low-cost, but highly useful, items that can be added to any home gym are the following:

Exercise Ball – Excellent for enhancing coordination, balance, and core strength. Almost all weight-training movements can be performed on a ball, which creates new and interesting challenges.

Stretching and Recovery Devices – Flexibility is an important facet of overall health and fitness. Stretching should be incorporated into every workout so you can remain limber, prevent injury, and help maintain joint integrity. Tools like bands, lacrosse balls, and muscle rollers are indispensable for recovering faster and avoiding injury.

Forearm Trainers – We use our fingers, hands, and forearms for so many daily activities that it is vital to strengthen these areas, while also increasing their endurance. Hand grippers of various tension levels can be purchased depending on whether pure strength or stamina of the hands and fingers is more important to you.

Balance Boards – Highly useful for targeting the abdominals as well as incorporating into other exercises to increase balance and coordination.

Floor Mat – It’s always smart to have a quality rubber mat to place under you for any movements where you are laying on your back or putting hands, knees, or elbows on the floor.

Topics:
Comments