1 Keeping Your Body Out of Harm’s Way

If you don’t think twice about keeping germs at bay in the gym, here’s something that may make you reconsider. In late 2017, fitness equipment review website Fitrated teamed up with EmLab P&K for a study on how much bacteria is found on gym equipment.

The results are nasty. The experiment found that free weights have 362-times more germs than the average toilet seat; treadmills 74-times more; and exercise bikes carry more than 39-times more.

“Before joining a gym, you may want to ask about its cleaning practices to ensure things are being wiped down with bleach-based products on the regular,” explains Tania Elliott, M.D., clinical instructor at NYU School of Medicine. “All-natural products may not be the best in this situation.”

But don’t completely rely entirely on the staff. Most studios and commercial gyms have wipes readily available for members to wipe down equipment. “Use them,” says Pete Van Zile, principal scientist at GlaxoSmithKline consumer health care, “especially during cold and flu season. Viruses can live on surfaces hours after an infected person touches them.”

Avoid touching your hands to your eyes, nose, and mouth mid-workout, and wash your hands immediately after you finish your session.

Another sneakily germ-filled culprit: your cellphone.

“Chances are you put your phone on the floor, or on a bench, or on another piece of possibly dirty equipment,” explains Elliott. “You might wipe down machinery but not the phone that was on that sweaty germy surface.”

Be sure to wash your face before your workout, but despite the urge, avoid using moisturizer. “If you use moisturizer, when you go to wipe away your sweat, you may be pushing residue in that will clog your pores and cause acne,” Heslin says. Moisturize post-workout after you cleanse your face again.

If you want to wipe down gym equipment, try:

Purell Hand Sanitizing Wipes $13, amazon.com

“Prevention goes a long way,” says Van Zile.

If you want to clean your mobile screen, try:

GermBloc Smartphone Cleansing Kit $4, germbloc.com

“Look at the ingredients to be sure you’re using a disinfectant,” says Elliott.