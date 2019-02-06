How to Combat the Dad Bod

Push Those Intervals

If your cardio of choice is steady-state training rather than high-intensity interval training (HIIT), you may not see much progress. Studies show that HIIT will increase your body’s ability to burn fat long after a workout is over—and you can do it on any cardio equipment. Priest recommends one minute of hard work, then going slow for 2 1⁄2 or three minutes for five to eight rounds. “Get your heart rate as high as you can get it during your working period, then as low as you can get it,” Priest says.