How to Combat the Dad Bod

How to avoid looking like an out-of-shape father (whether you’re a dad or not).
by Michael Weinreb
It’s a term that’s slowly seeped into the public consciousness, and as you’re getting older, it may sneak up on you as well: dad bod. You work out, and you eat pretty well (most of the time), but you could use a boost to shed some of that stubborn belly fat, up your energy levels, and feel young again. But how? We spoke to the experts about how to shake your current shape.
1 of 5
Tom Werner / Getty
Find Your Motivation
According to Matt Worthy, author of Ripped Dad: Fit After 45, extrinsic motivations, like looking better in the mirror, are understandable, but studies show that intrinsic motivations—such as feeling the pump after a set, making workout friends, or conquering a new gym skill—can lead to a stronger commitment to exercise.
2 of 5
Jose Luis Pelaez Inc / Getty
Measure Yourself
Take a tape measure and stretch it around your stomach at the belly button. Then compare that number to your height—ideally, your waist size should be around 45 or 50 percent of your height. Numerous studies have shown this simple ratio is an effective tool to measure your risk of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. It’s also a great way to gauge your progress.
3 of 5
Ramon Espelt / EyeEm / Getty
Drink Wisely
Nobody’s telling you to ditch the beer altogether. But if you’re downing a pilsner or two every night, “your body is spending part of every workout getting rid of toxins,” says Jason Priest, a trainer and founder of Dad Bod Health. Limiting your drink to a couple of nights a week will translate to more productive workouts and faster fat burning. Or, if you drink a ton of water—roughly half your body weight in ounces—instead of indulging in alcohol, you’ll get there that much faster.
4 of 5
Hero Images / Getty
Push Those Intervals
If your cardio of choice is steady-state training rather than high-intensity interval training (HIIT), you may not see much progress. Studies show that HIIT will increase your body’s ability to burn fat long after a workout is over—and you can do it on any cardio equipment. Priest recommends one minute of hard work, then going slow for 2 1⁄2 or three minutes for five to eight rounds. “Get your heart rate as high as you can get it during your working period, then as low as you can get it,” Priest says.
5 of 5
Tatna Maramygina / EyeEm / Getty
Don't Skip That Meal
Unless you’re doing intermittent fasting, Priest says you shouldn’t think you can just drink a cup of coffee for breakfast and claim you’re watching your calories. Eat some protein and healthy fat in the morning—think eggs with avocado—or have a protein-laden snack in the afternoon so you don't find yourself gorging at dinner.