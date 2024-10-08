Our body relies on electricity and electromagnetics for many processes to work optimally. Not the kind, however, that keeps our homes well-lit and our phones charged, but one that’s more subtle on the surface yet meaningful on the cellular level. Pulsed electromagnetic frequency (PEMF) therapies have made their way into sports team recovery rooms, longevity clinics, biohacking centers, and even residential settings.

Its purpose? To provide just the right amount of cellular “hormetic” stress that will kick positive adaptations—and often healing—into high gear. Researchers have been studying the effects of PEMF for over five decades, and today it’s not only used as a powerful recovery modality, but also a promising option for improving sleep.

What is Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy: PEMF?

Pulsed Electromagnetic Field therapy uses intermittent, current pulse-generated magnetic field pulses to penetrate deep into the body, reaching tissues, muscles, and bones at a cellular level. Orthopedist Dr. Rishabh Nanavati, explains that “PEMF therapy operates by stimulating cells, increasing blood flow, reducing inflammation, and promoting tissue repair,” adding that this cascade of beneficial effects can help alleviate pain, enhance the body’s natural healing processes, and improve overall function. First approved by the FDA in 1979 for treating fractures with delayed healing, PEMF has evolved over the years, with many devices now receiving FDA 510(k) clearance for various uses.

Unlike more familiar forms of electrical stimulation, like e-stim or TENS (which we’ll get into later), PEMF’s real strength is in reaching deep into cellular levels. TJ Blandford, Director of Sales at Aura Wellness, has been in the medical equipment industry for nearly two decades and he underscored that PEMF seeks out damaged or inflamed cells.

“These pulses ultimately change the cells to become more permeable and create more surface area. The excess blood and oxygen in those cells force the inflammation out allowing us to recover faster,” he explained, adding that this reduction of inflammation is key for speeding up healing, whether it’s post-workout soreness or injury recovery.

PEMF vs. E-stim

At first glance, PEMF and E-stim (also known as TENS, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation) may seem similar, but they serve different purposes. Dr. Nanavati explains that “E-stim delivers low-powered electrical currents to muscles to stimulate contractions. The choice between these modalities often depends on the specific condition being treated.”

Blandford adds that those e-stim electrical impulses penetrate just 1-2 inches into the body stimulating and loosening up a spasming muscle. “This may make it effective for temporary pain relief, but it doesn’t address the root causes of inflammation or injury,” he says. In contrast, PEMF works deeper, penetrating up to 16 inches to treat inflammation directly at the cellular level.

Benefits of PEMF Therapy

Whether treating specific injuries, rehabbing post-surgery, or using it before workouts, PEMF helps maintain homeostasis in the body by reducing inflammation and boosting cellular function. The upstream effects then may manifest are pain relief, improved healing, and enhanced muscle function, Dr. Nanavati mentions.

Blandford talks about one notable example, the recovery from ACL surgery. He says that typically, the recovery time after surgery is around six weeks, but with the addition of PEMF, he’s seen it reduced to three to four weeks. Similarly, “pitchers recovering from Tommy John (UCL repair) surgery can use PEMF to speed up their recovery time,” he says. PEMF may also help ease chronic pain. A recent systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized placebo-controlled trials reported that PEMF therapy significantly reduced pain, stiffness, and improved physical function in patients with osteoarthritis, compared to placebo.

Sleep is yet another area in which researchers have seen PEMF’s positive impact. One study that looked at whether PEMF therapy could help insomniacs found some exciting results. Researchers reported that 70% of the patients given PEMF therapy experienced substantial or even complete relief of their complaints, including sleep disturbances, nightmares, and issues with falling asleep.

Blandford adds that many professional athletes—ranging from NFL players to MLB teams, MMA fighters, and even equestrian athletes—are using Aura Wellness’ FDA 510k cleared PEMF technology regularly, highlighting its widespread adoption across sports.

Frequency of Use and Considerations

You can integrate Pulse Electromagnetic Field Therapy into a workout routine for warming up muscles or post-training to extend the benefits of physical therapy or massage sessions, Blandford says, adding that you can use PEMF multiple times a day, with recommendations for 20-minute sessions spaced two to three hours apart.

Hydration in between sessions is key because dehydration is a “true side effect” of PEMF use, he noted. Once your body reaches a healthy state, however, PEMF can be used less frequently—just once a week may suffice to maintain balance.

If you’ve never used PEMF, at first you may experience mild fatigue or soreness as the body adapts to the increased cellular activity—think of it as your cells getting a workout. This is usually short-lived and tends to subside after the first few sessions as your body adjusts.

It’s also important to consult a healthcare professional if you have certain medical conditions. For example, PEMF could interfere with the function of pacemakers or other implanted electronic devices. Pregnant women are typically advised to steer clear of PEMF treatments, just to be safe.

Dr. Nanavati points out that “it’s important to note that while PEMF therapy has shown promise in various applications, it’s not a substitute for conventional medical treatments. It should be used in conjunction with a comprehensive treatment plan under the guidance of a doctor.”

What does PEMF cost?

The cost of PEMF therapy can vary greatly depending on where you receive it and the type of device used. Clinical sessions typically range from $30 to $100 per session, depending on the facility and the intensity of the treatment. Athletes and biohackers who invest in their own PEMF devices for home use may spend anywhere from $1,000 for basic models to over $20,000 for more advanced, clinical-grade devices.

Do you need PEMF in your recovery?

If you’re experiencing inflammation, chronic pain, sleep issues, or a stubborn injury, PEMF may be complementary to your health optimization and recovery plan. While it doesn’t directly heal injuries, it works by reducing the inflammation and cellular barriers that slow down the body’s natural healing processes. Blandford notes that “by removing the inflammation, PEMF helps reduce your pain and increase your mobility, ultimately making athletes recover quicker and be at peak performance faster.”