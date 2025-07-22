To build a rounded back like that of Petar Klančir, you’ll need a grasp how to get the most out of each piece of equipment in the gym. Fortunately, the Croation hulk understands each machine better than most, and he recently took his Instagram followers through three seated row machine variations.

You may not have considered it before now, but Klančir proved that you can get a solid back workout from the humble seated low row machine. By adjusting your position and the angle of your grip, it’s possible to tax a number of different muscle groups without having to travel from station to station.

Petar Klančir’s 3 Seated Row Machine Variations

Low Seat with High Grip Row Machine Variations

This setup will be more targeted to the upper-back muscles, such as the traps, lats, and rhomboids, explained coach Klančir, making it the perfect place to start your back building journey.

High Seat with Low Grip Row Machine Variations

On the flip side, this variation will lean more on the lats “and teres major,” said the big man. For the uninitiated, the teres major is positioned above the lats and basically runs along the rear of your armpit. It can be a difficult muscle to isolate, because the lats often pick up the load, so this is a valuable variation.

Standing Low Grip Row Machine Variations

For the third variation, Klančir proved that he’s a stand-up guy by ditching the seat and supporting his chest on the padded rest. “Gab the handles with low grip,” instructed the man mountain as he made his last set, his best set. “This variation is all lats,” enthused Klančir as he spread his wings to make some gigantic gains.

Building more muscle using less equipment is a great time saver and means that you won’t be waiting in line to transition between machines during busy times. With tips like this, it’s no wonder that Klančir has amassed more than one million Instagram followers. To try this workout for yourself, put yourself in the muscle building range of hypotrophy and attempt 8-12 reps, working toward failure. The results will surely be a huge success for your back.

To follow on Instagram, click here.