Many observers operate under the misconception that gigantic specimens like IFBB Pro, Petar Klancir, must throw their weights around for success, but as the endurance athlete and bodybuilding coach recently explained, mastering optimum muscle gain from moves like the lat pulldown requires form over ferocity.

This Croatian colossus understands that over-enthusiasm and under-estimating a particular exercise can lead to lethargic muscle gains, so he makes sure to adopt the proper technique when executing lat pulldowns. And, in a recent Instagram demonstration, the big man illustrated exactly how you can follow his reps.

What Is the Lat Pulldown and Which Muscles Does It Work?

Either on a specifically designed machine, or by utilizing the cable station, lat pulldowns target the latissimus dorsi muscle. This is the largest muscle in the upper body, and is located in the mid and lower back, providing a winged appearance when developed through resistance training.

The lat pulldown increases muscle size and strength, and is popular because the act of pulling down the bar or handles from up high, and down towards the midsection, is relatively easy to understand. But don’t be fooled into thinking that you are working out efficiently, until you’ve fixed the following common mistakes.

Petar Klancir Has 3 Ways to Fix Your Lat Pulldowns

Mistake #1: Swinging Your Body to Move the Weight

While the act of grabbing the weight from the heavens could encourage the act of swinging, doing so will miss the point of this exercise. “Stop swinging your body to move the weight,” advises Klancir. “Keep your torso stable and pull the bar to your upper chest.”

Why this fix works: Keeping the upper body still will make sure that the lats are targeted, rather than recruiting additional muscles through stabilizing the swing.

Mistake #2: Starting With Your Shoulder Blades Retracted

“Don’t start with your shoulder blades squeezed back,” says Klancir. “Reach up, protract your scapulae (shoulder blades) and keep it as you pull,” he explains.

Why this fix works: In order to elongate the lats, the muscles need to be stretched, so starting out with squeezed shoulder blades would have the opposite effect. Protracting your shoulder blades, especially at the top of the pull, will promote a deep stretch instead, promoting muscle growth.

Mistake #3: Letting Your Elbows Flare Out

While the elbows need to bend in order to bring the bar down, the actual positioning of the mid-arm is crucial to great form on the lat pulldown. “Don’t flare your elbows out,” coaches Klancir. “Lock them in and drive them down towards your hips.”

Why this fix works: Driving the elbows downward will avoid the temptation to push them out to the side, and this should be avoided since doing so can shift the load higher up, towards the shoulders, rather than on the lats.

“Fix these three mistakes and your lat pulldowns will feel completely different,” advises the big man. And, with humungous lats like Klancir’s, who wouldn’t lean into his advice?

To follow Petar Klancir on Instagram, click here.