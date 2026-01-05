28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
Many lifters think the bench press is all about the pecs. But the pecs aren’t what you need to set before you unrack the bar. Your feet, legs, upper back, grip, and brace need to be locked in. If one of those is off, the bar path gets off track, energy leaks, and ugly reps happen.
No one’s bench will look the same because limb length, mobility, and training goals influence the setup. That’s normal. What doesn’t change are the principles, stable feet, tight upper back, stacked joints, and a controlled unrack. The checklist below focuses on those details that every strong bench press shares. Here, with the help of coach Matt Wenning, a former all-time world record holder in powerlifting who has benched 611 pound raw and maintained a 500-plus-pound bench press for over 26 consecutive years. We will both walk you through a seven-step checklist before you lower the bar to your chest.
I understand we are all in a hurry and want to get to the good stuff sooner. But stopping, pausing, and going through these setup steps will keep your press safe and strong.
Before you grip the bar or even think about pressing, you need to own your position on the bench. A strong bench press starts with how you position your body, which gives you a consistent starting point for your grip, arch, and unrack.
Internal cue: Retract your shoulder blades hard into the bench and think about pulling them down toward your back pockets.
External cue: Set your eyes directly under the bar in the rack.
The Wenning Tip: The key is getting your eyes under the barbell. Get that right before you grip it.
The legs are a primary foundation of the bench press. A stable lower body allows force to transfer from the floor, through the torso, and into the bar while counterbalancing the upper body. Wenning treats leg drive as a technical skill — foot position and pressure should be deliberate, consistent, and locked in before the unrack.
Internal cue: Push through your feet.
External cue: Drive the floor away.
The Wenning Tip: If your feet slide or your hips come off the bench, the rep is compromised. Stop the set, rerack the bar, and rebuild full-body tension before pressing again.
To press big, you need to turn your lower body into a stable anchor. Rooting your feet and creating tension through your legs and hips keeps your torso solid and your bar path clean. This lower-body tension is your counterbalance, allowing force to travel from the floor, through your torso, and into the bar.
Internal cue: Glutes tight, legs loaded. External cue: Spread the floor with your feet.
The Wenning Tip: If your knees cave in or your hips shift while pressing, you lost your root. Reset and rebuild tension before the next rep.
Your grip sets the tone. Get it wrong and your elbows flare, wrists hyperextend, and the shoulders take a hit. Get it right, and the bar moves more smoothly and safely. A firm grip turns on your forearms, lats, and upper back, creating full-body tension before the press.
Internal cue: Crush the bar in your hands.
External cue: Bend the bar in half.
The Wenning Tip: If your wrists bend back as soon as you unrack, stop, rerack, and reset before you press. Think of the grip like a punch—straight wrists, stacked joints, and full thumb contact. A thumbless grip is a weaker, less stable position for heavy benching.
Creating a stable base with your upper back before you start helps keep the bar path on track and shortens the range of motion without compromising rep quality.
Internal cue: Pin your shoulder blades into your back pockets.
External cue: Crush the bench with your upper back.
The Wenning Tip: If your shoulders roll forward as the bar touches your chest, you’ve lost tension. Reset the rep.
Without a proper breath and brace, the rib cage flares, the arch collapses, and strength leaks before the press even begins. Creating strong intra-abdominal pressure stabilizes the spine and keeps your pressing mechanics consistent from unrack to lockout.
Internal cue: Fill the belly with air.
External cue: Push your abs into your belt.
The Wenning Tip: Benching with a belt can be effective for many lifters. Driving the abs into the belt increases intra-abdominal pressure, improves torso stability, and helps transfer leg drive into the press without losing position.
If you press the bar out of the hooks or lose upper-back tension during the handoff, you’re already at a disadvantage—a clean, unracked set-up positions you for a strong press.
Internal cue: Arms long, shoulders tight.
External cue: Pull the bar out of the rack.
The Wenning Tip: If you feel your shoulders shift or your elbows bend during the unrack, stop and reset. A sloppy unrack places the shoulders in a compromised position and increases the risk of injury before the rep even starts. A clean, unracked setup keeps the joints stacked, the lats engaged, and the press safe and repeatable.
Before starting, take one deep breath and run this final system check. It takes a second or two, but it ensures you start from a position of strength.
When everything’s locked in, lower the bar and drive it with power. If not, the fixes are outlined below — reset, refine, and press the right way.
Common bench press setup mistakes stem from poor position and a lack of tension. Fixing these before you unrack will do more for your press than most accessory work.