The Top 5 Reasons You Keep Getting Injured

If you’re truly serious about making progress, you might head to the gym every day with the intention of pushing each set to the max. However, when you put your mind, muscles, joints, and nervous system through such stress on a daily basis, the occasional injury is bound to occur. And while it is not a huge issue to manifest some aches and pains now and again, it should be the exception and not the rule.

In other words, if you find yourself in constant agony, often needing to take pain meds, avoiding various exercises, or taking extended time off, then you definitely have a serious problem. This isn’t about how to treat your injuries but why they’re happening and how to prevent them. Train with prevention in mind and you can keep pumping iron pain-free.