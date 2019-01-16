Variations on 8 Common Exercises

Here are eight common exercises you’ve definitely heard of before—and for good reason. They’re all classic moves that are great for building strength, muscle, endurance, and stamina. But what happens when you want to graduate from beginner to intermediate and push yourself even further? You don't need an expensive trainer or fancy gym to dial up the intensity on these tried and true exercises—by adding small tweaks to these common movements, you can transform them into so much more. Incorporating these variations can improve your stability, get you stronger, help build more muscle, increase the overall metabolic demands on your body, and can even push you past your frustrating plateaus.

Brush the dust off your basic routine and add these small variations. You can create a whole new workout program based on one you've already been doing. But those small tweaks will lead to some colossal results.