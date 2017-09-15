5 CrossFit Workouts You Can Do in 30 Minutes or Less

Or: how to achieve ultimate swollness in under a half-hour.

by
Hard WOD

Because CrossFit workouts are so intense, most are designed to be done in 30 minutes or less.

But if you're really trying to maximize your gain-for-pain, try the following rapid-fire CrossFit WODs, which are either meant to be done as quickly as possible or for as many reps as possible.

1. Barbara

Five rounds, as fast as possible, of:

20 pullups

30 pushups

40 situps

50 air squats

This one comes from Dan Bailey, a former sprinter for Ohio University and a five-time CrossFit Games competitor. Because of a pecs injury, Bailey had to withdraw from the 2017 Games, but his expertise is trusted so much that CrossFit asked him to serve as a commentator. He recommends Barbara, which is a devastating full-body workout that requires only minimal equipment.

If you’re not quite ready for the full-force Barbara, you can try adding a short break between rounds (although it’ll obviously take a little longer).

2. Jackie

Man doing exercise on rowing machine
As fast as possible:

1000-meter row

50 thrusters (45lbs)

30 pullups

Another recommendation from Bailey, this workout will murder your legs and shoulders. The row at the beginning is going to have you breathing heavy, which will make the thrusters a struggle and the pullups a true grind. If cardio isn't your favorite, you can always cut down the row and add weight to the thrusters. Check out Bailey doing the workout here

3. Fight Gone Bad

Do three rounds of the following:

1 min. wall-ball shots, 20-lb ball to 10-ft target (14-lb ball to 9-ft target for women)

1 min.  sumo deadlift high pulls, 75 lb. (55 lb. for women)

1 min.  box jumps (20” box)

1 min.  push-presses, 75lb (55lb)

1 min.  row (for calories)

1 min. rest

This is a suggestion from Sam Orme, who owns CrossFit Virtuosity in Brooklyn and competed in the team division at the CrossFit Northeast Regional in 2011. In this workout—so named because it feels like “being in a fight that's gone bad”—you stay at each station for a minute and then rotate. The clock does not reset or stop between exercises, but you do get a minute break after each full round of five exercises.

One common strategy when completing Fight Gone Bad is to try to hit a set number of reps each round. Some guys will try to do 15, but don’t go overboard on your first try—the reps add up quickly.

4. Cindy

In 20 minutes, do as many reps as possible of:

5 pullups

10 pushups

15 air squats

Conor Murphy, a coach at Reebok CrossFit One and on the seminar staff for CrossFit HQ, recommends this workout, which is much harder than it looks. After the first few rounds, your shoulders will probably start to fatigue, and it's unlikely you'll be able to finish the pushups unbroken by the end of the 20 minutes. It’s also a good preparation for the much longer Murph WOD.

5. Chelsea

Every minute on the minute for 30 minutes, do:

5 pullups

10 pushups

15 air squats

Chelsea comes from Ariel Fernandez, a coach at CrossFit Virtuosity and a 2017 Regional competitor. This WOD repurposes the same movements as Cindy, with a slightly different structure (EMOM versus AMRAP).

"If you fall behind the clock, keep going for 30 minutes and see how many rounds you can complete,” Fernandez says. “If it looks too easy, add 1 rep to each exercise total, e.g., 6 pullups, 11 pushups, and 16 squats each minute, and see if you can go the full 30 minutes." 

