5 CrossFit Workouts You Can Do in 30 Minutes or Less

Do three rounds of the following:
1 min. wall-ball shots, 20-lb ball to 10-ft target (14-lb ball to 9-ft target for women)
1 min.
sumo deadlift high pulls, 75 lb. (55 lb. for women)
1 min.
box jumps (20” box)
1 min.
push-presses, 75lb (55lb)
1 min.
row (for calories)
1 min. rest
This is a suggestion from Sam Orme, who owns CrossFit Virtuosity in Brooklyn and competed in the team division at the CrossFit Northeast Regional in 2011. In this workout—so named because it feels like “being in a fight that's gone bad”—you stay at each station for a minute and then rotate. The clock does not reset or stop between exercises, but you do get a minute break after each full round of five exercises.
One common strategy when completing Fight Gone Bad is to try to hit a set number of reps each round. Some guys will try to do 15, but don’t go overboard on your first try—the reps add up quickly.